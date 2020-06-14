The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education will hold a public hearing on plans and specifications for the Lewis Central High School Auditorium/CTE Project.
BVH Architecture will present information and cost estimates on the project. There will be an opportunity for public comment, and the board will vote on approval of the plans and specs later in the meeting.
The board has discussed plans for an addition to the high school that would house an 1,100-seat auditorium, scene shop and some of the school’s career-technical programming.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday via YouTube. Members of the public can participate and submit questions by using the following link: https://youtube/uuTStXq8LFk. For more information, check the board page on the district’s website, lewiscentral.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.