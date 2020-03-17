Lewis Central Community School officials announced Monday the district will be now closed until April 13.
Superintendent Dr. Eric Knost said the district is abiding by Gov. Kim Reynolds' recommendation to close schools for four weeks.
Beginning today, the district is offering "take away" breakfast and lunch options for children up to the age of 18, provided in the Kreft parking lot each day of the week.
Breakfast is available between 8:30 and 9 a.m. and lunch between noon and 12:30 p.m. Participants are asked to drive through the lot in their vehicle and move on, or if you walk to Kreft, get your needed items and move on, Knost said.
"We want to honor recommendations about not having large groups congregate in one area. This, too, will take some time to iron out the kinks, but we believe it is the right thing to do for our students," he said.
A home learning resource for parents can be found here.
