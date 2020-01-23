The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved an upgrade of the Lewis Central High School security cameras during its meeting on Monday.
The upgrade will be the first of several phases for the school district.
The project will include the removal of four analog cameras, installation of five new digital cameras and adjustment of three existing cameras, as well as cabling, according to the proposal from Prime Communications. Parts and labor, along with license fees, will cost $7,250.42.
The new cameras will be added to the school’s existing video management system.
The cameras will be mounted in the cafeteria and around the restrooms, which are both high-traffic areas, according to Dave Black, school improvement specialist. Adjustments will be made to three cameras to aim them in a way to provide maximum coverage with the school’s equipment.
Lewis Central High School Principal Joel Beyenhof, Assistant Principal Joe Vinchattle and Black assessed the needs before planning the project, Black said.
The new cameras need to be ordered, but the work can begin as soon as they arrive, he said. The project will be funded with money from the district’s physical plant and equipment levy.
Additional upgrades are needed to exterior cameras in some areas of the high school parking lot and around the football, baseball and soccer fields, Black said.
In a couple cases, tree branches have grown and are now blocking the view from certain cameras. In one case, the data line from a security camera in one of the athletic complexes was cut, he said.
But the specific changes that will be made in the next phase have not been determined, Black said.
“We’re waiting until we have the scope of the work identified,” he said.
The board also voted to adopt the Iowa physical and health education standards. The standards were approved and adopted by the Iowa State Board of Education on March 28, but are voluntary for school districts, according to board materials. Lewis Central’s Health and Physical Education Curriculum Committee recommended adoption of the standards.
Next steps include the following:
• Map the new health standards across all grade levels
• Assess needs in order to provide quality instruction across all the standards
• Assess gaps in meeting Iowa Code 281, Chapter 12, especially as it relates to mandatory health topics across the grade levels
• Take actions needed to create a solid program in health and physical education
In other business, the board approved an application for the Modified Supplemental Amount for at risk-dropout prevention. The district will apply for the maximum amount of $464,362, which carries a required local match from the general fund of $154,787.
If the request is approved, it will give the district the authority to generate the supplemental amount in local property taxes.
