The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education on Monday approved an agreement engaging BVH Architecture to design a performing arts addition to Lewis Central High School and an operations building in the transportation/operations area.
The board had BVH develop a conceptual plan of an 18,000-square-foot performing arts center with an auditorium that would seat almost 1,025 people with a balcony, fly loft and back-of-house storage area. The addition will also house a black box theater or two classrooms.
Based on that, BVH Architecture estimated the cost at just over $20 million for the performing arts center. The firm also sketched out plans for a storage building that would cost an estimated $3.8 million.
Now, members are giving BVH the go-ahead to work out detailed plans and specifications so the projects, if approved, can be put out for bid.
District officials want to replace the current transportation building with a larger, better equipped facility. Construction of an 11,100-square-foot facility with an automatic wash and other fixed equipment was discussed during a July meeting of the Board of Education. The current building would probably be demolished to make room for the new one.
