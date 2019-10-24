Lewis Central Community School District recorded an increase in enrollment in its official count this fall.
The district’s official “budget” enrollment is up 3.3% to 2,627.72, with weighting according to state guidelines, said Dave Black, school improvement specialist, during a Board of Education meeting Monday. The district had an additional 85 students enroll.
“We have an enrollment increase this year that looks pretty healthy,” he said.
State funding for school districts’ general funds is based on the number of pupils they have. However, each year’s state aid is based on the previous school year’s enrollment. Lewis Central had an overall gain of 15.12 students last year after several years of declining enrollment, so the district should receive a funding increase this year of not quite $100,000.
The district continues to have a net gain through open enrollment, but that gain has been gradually shrinking.
Open enrollment into the district peaked at 691 students in 2016-17 and is down to 641 this year, according to charts Black displayed during the meeting.
Open enrollment out began rising in 2014-15 and hit a record 315.4 students this fall. That includes students who move because of foster care and those who go to special schools or treatment facilities, Black said.
The result is a net gain of about 325 students, Black said. That’s down from a high of 542 in 2013-14.
