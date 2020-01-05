Looking to show off your inner Pete Weber? Then put on your bowling shoes and prepare to roll a strike for a good cause.
The Thriving Titans will host their second Strike Out Hunger event at Thunderbowl, 1900 Madison Ave., on Jan. 18 and 19.
Money raised over the two-day event will support the Thriving Titans mission — to help students at Lewis Central Community School District “thrive.” The organization has collected donations since 2016 to ensure all students at L.C. have everything they need to succeed, from food and personal hygiene items to clothing and boots.
Following the success of the event in 2019, Thriving Titans Committee Chair Beth Smith said that they hope to give more people an opportunity to participate with a two-day event, rather than turn people away like they had to last year.
“We sold out almost immediately last year, with a waitlist,” she said. “So we knew we had to offer more lanes this year.”
The Saturday night event — promoted as a more adult-oriented evening, running from 6 to 9 p.m. — has already sold most of the allotted lanes, which will each host a six-member team. At press time, only two spots remained available. The entry fee is $150 and includes two games of bowling, shoe rental and a large one-topping pizza.
While Saturday night filled up quickly, there are still lanes available for the more family-friendly benefit on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both events will feature raffles and silent auctions.
“We have something for everyone at the auction,” Smith said. “We will also do a 50/50 raffle at each event, and for every five non-perishable food items that you bring in — there is no limit — you will receive a raffle ticket for a gift card bouquet to local eateries in town.”
Last year’s event raised more than $10,000 and the food donations stocked the food bank.
“The amount of food we received was overwhelming,” she said. “We were able to stock the high school and middle school pantry for months with just food from this event.”
The event helped the Thriving Titans serve 350 food bags to elementary students, 72 food boxes to middle school students and 139 food boxes to high schools students during the 2018-19 school year. In addition, 174 students were served through the organization’s Fall Clothing Closet.
To register your six-person team for the event, contact Leslie Hansen at kuputnam@yahoo.com.
