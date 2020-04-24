The Lewis Central Community School District on Monday appointed Travis Houseton to fill a vacancy on the board left by Randy Portrey, who resigned earlier this month for personal reasons.
Houseton ran for a seat on the board last fall but was unable to defeat any of a trio of incumbents. Still, he made a strong showing and trailed the third-place vote getter by only 69 votes.
The board chose him after posting the opening for two weeks, then conducting virtual interviews of Houseton and the other candidate, Tim Wright.
Houseton said he was happy to have a chance to serve on the board and said he intends to run for a full term after filling the partial term.
“I had already planned on running again, and this happened to coincide with the same time frame,” he said. “It’s very humbling.”
After getting part of a term under his belt, Houseton will be better prepared to serve for a full term, he said.
“I’m glad to have the opportunity to learn,” he said.
“I am also very happy with the direction of the school district,” Houseton said. “The board made an excellent selection, in my opinion, when they chose Dr. (Eric) Knost from the list of well qualified (superintendent) candidates.”
Houseton grew up in Council Bluffs and attended Lewis Central all the way through school, graduating from Lewis Central High School. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology at the University of Iowa.
He has been a dealer at Horseshoe Casino since 2006. Before that, he had a career in food service and restaurant management.
Houseton and his wife, Erin, have a daughter who will be a freshman at Lewis Central High School this fall. Erin works at PayPal.
