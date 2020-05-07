Lewis Central Community School District Operations Director Jeff Carper outlined more than $800,000 in summer projects during the Lewis Central Board of Education’s meeting Monday.
The district will again purchase three buses at an estimated cost of $349,500, as well as two vans at a cost of about $60,000.
Carper asked whether the district should purchase a couple of buses with air conditioning that could be used for traveling to out-of-town activities.
“The kids would appreciate that,” said board member Amie Adkins, “but when we do take trips and people have equipment, it does reduce the space. Is it possible to purchase buses with the undercarriage storage?”
Carper said he could make that another option for bidders to include.
Major projects will include replacing the ventilation system at the middle school, repairing the bleachers on the visitor’s side of the football field at a cost of $51,515 (the home side bleachers were done last year), repaving more of the front drive at the high school for $50,000 and upgrading security cameras at the high school for $40,542.
Board member Bob Hendrix recalled that some paving had been done on the front drive last year.
“I’d like to continue that up to the island that goes around,” Superintendent Eric Knost said.
Hendrix also asked about storage for athletic equipment. Carper said storage space under the home-side bleachers had been discussed at one point.
“It seems like we have a lot of little buildings popping up,” Hendrix said. “I think we should look at what we’re doing on campus and whether we can store things somewhere else.”
Carper said the administration was looking at that possibility.
Other tasks include repairing and repainting district parking lots, building more storage space, resurfacing the tennis courts, purchasing new shelving for the Titan Hill Intermediate School library, electrical wiring of the press box at the stadium and the garage at Kreft Primary School, soundproofing the cafeteria at Kreft, landscaping at Kreft, replacing the back drive at Kreft and the purchase of used cubicles for the teacher center at the high school.
A number of smaller, mostly routine projects are also on the list, including refinishing gym floors at the high school and middle school, boiler and fire safety system inspections, floor coverings and repairs, etc.
Carper said they would replace a couple older drinking fountains at Titan Hill and Kreft with new ones that included bottle fillers. Board President Dorene Scheffel said it is sometimes possible to retrofit existing fountains with bottle fillers as an attachment and save money. Carper said he would look into that.
Altogether, the projects total an estimated $861,750, Carper said, although the actual cost will depend on bids. Projects requiring bids of more than $10,000 always go to the board for approval.
In other business, the board approved renewal of the district’s PowerSchool, Illuminate Data and Assessment and Edgenuity licenses. The board’s next virtual meeting will be on May 18.
