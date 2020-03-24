Here’s looking at you, Titans!
Lewis Central High School senior Carter Wells is tuned into campus life at the school and sharing it with others.
Carter makes video recordings profiling and promoting school athletic teams and athletic events and sometimes records games and posts them on the school district’s social media pages. He works with Josh Allen, technology integration specialist, on most of the projects.
“We’ll get pictures and video, then we’ll do a short video before the season,” Carter said in an interview before schools closed amid COVID-19 concerns. “We like to have fun. Sometimes with the video shot, we get ideas from the players themselves. They have a lot of fun with it.”
Said Allen, “I leave the directing to him and just try to help out when he needs me.”
Carter also does short videos on upcoming athletic events.
“Those go out on game days to remind people,” he said. “Mostly, we do home stuff.”
Carter posted information about the Titan girls basketball team and did a recap of their tournament experience. He went with the football team to the UNI-Dome when they played in the state tournament.
“I recorded pretty much everything on the way up,” he said. “We stopped at Iowa State and used their indoor practice facility.”
Carter also recorded the game and posted highlights. He’s now done boys and girls basketball, football, volleyball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball and wrestling.
“I sure hope Lewis Central’s getting something out of that, whether it be more attendance or just getting the word out there,” he said.
It has definitely attracted more people to the school’s social media pages, Allen said.
“We did the numbers since August 2018, and just the number of followers has exponentially increased compared to the four years before he started creating this content,” he said.
That has resulted in more demand for his work from the athletic department, Allen said.
“Once they see it, they ask us for it,” he said. “Dance team is one example. Parents asked for a video of their showcase. Mock Trial is another example.”
Said Carter, “People definitely look forward to it now and expect it.”
Carter estimated that he spends about five hours a week working on school videos.
“I enjoy it all,” he said. “I like filming, aspects of producing and directing. I also enjoy editing and trying new stuff with that to see how I can push my videos in new ways — give it a new look.”
Carter started making videos as a hobby when he was in seventh grade and became the school videomaster last year. He’s been using Adobe Premier Pro editing software for several years on his home computer and knows how to edit and add special effects.
An avid tennis player, he loves sports and enjoys making sports videos.
“(Allen) kind of reached out with this opportunity,” he said.
“I think we’re always looking for students who have a passion for an activity to get behind that and tell the story,” Allen said.
Carter uses Opendorse as a platform for posting things — but first, the coach of the team the video is about has to view and approve it.
He plans to study cinema at the University of Iowa and hopes to have a role making videos of the Hawkeye football team for the coaching staff.
