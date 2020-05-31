Lewis Central Community School District will segue directly into its Summer Food Service Program Monday.
An article that ran in Saturday’s Nonpareil contained information from an outdated L.C. website that has since been corrected.
Meals will be distributed on a grab-and-go basis on Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 12 at five sites around the school district. On Mondays, each child will receive two breakfast and two lunch meals, and on Wednesdays, each child will receive three breakfasts and three lunches. Parents and guardians can pick up meals without bringing children along.
Meals are provided for children 18 years old and younger. During pickup, caregivers should give the name of the school each child attends, if the children are of school age.
There will be no meals handed out on July 6 because of the observance of Independence Day. Additional meals will be distributed on the Wednesday prior to the holiday. Normal pickup will resume on the Wednesday following the holiday.
Each location will have a Lewis Central school van and staff who will hand out the meal bags. Locations and pickup times are listed below:
• Chapel Ridge Apartments, 4506 Chapel Ridge Lane — 10:30 to 11 a.m.
• Valley View Estates, 720 Valley View Drive — 10:30 to 11 a.m.
• The Grove at Council Bluffs (formerly Bluffs Acres), 3200 Chippewa Lane — 11:30 a.m. to noon
• Malmore Acres, South 37th Street and Ronald Road — 11:30 a.m. to noon
• Kreft Primary School, 3206 Renner Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
