Students from nine school districts tapped into a wealth of information on careers that have been around for a while and some they may not have heard of before at the fifth annual Trade Exploration Day Thursday at Lewis Central High School.
Students from Bedford, Harlan and Missouri Valley Community School Districts had also planned to attend but, because of weather-related late starts, were unable to get bus transportation.
“I think we had a great turnout,” said Assistant Principal Joe Vinchattle, who organizes the event. “A lot of the (exhibitors) said they had great conversations with kids.”
Students interviewed at the event all mentioned something about the Trade Exploration Day that was helpful.
“It’s very helpful for students that don’t necessarily know what they want to go into yet,” said Kayla Lynch of West Harrison High School. “What I liked was the Iowa Western EMS (program).”
“I was looking into a lot of different trade schools,” said K.Y., also from West Harrison. “One of them I’m probably going to sign up for is carpenter (training).”
“There was a lot on the tech things,” said Daisy Knight of East Mills Jr.-Sr. High School. “There wasn’t a lot on the arts, which I wanted to see. But there was a lot of helpful information.”
Gaige Tripp, a Lewis Central sophomore, was doing some early research.
“Colleges can’t really contact me, so getting to see colleges at a college fair is the easy way to contact them,” he said.
Many students were curious about Iowa Western Community College’s new laser systems technician associate degree program. Laser technicians, sometimes called electronic optics technicians, align and maintain lasers used in medical, defense and educational equipment and help integrate lasers into industrial processes, said Jack DeLong, an instructor.
“A lot of the manufacturing is switching over to laser cutting and laser welding,” he said.
DeLong demonstrated how light from a laser beam followed a stream of water flowing out of a large bottle into a bucket.
“Light in optic cable bounces back and forth forever,” he said. “Water has similar properties.”
As long as students have a high school diploma, they are ready to enter the program, DeLong said.
“We teach them everything,” he said. “All the physics, all the math is taught in the context of the laser classes.”
Earning the degree does involve taking a lot of electronics classes, he said.
Students can expect to enter the workforce after two years, DeLong said. Employers need about 1,000 laser technicians a year, but all the programs in the nation only graduate about half that many. As a result, employers are hiring people with advanced degrees who have a broad knowledge of the science.
“It’s far more efficient for them to hire laser technicians,” he said.
Iowa Western offers a two-year associate degree program that prepares students to enter the workforce and a two-semester program for students intending to transfer.
Better known but still in demand is Iowa Western’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program. Nebraska has only one such program, and it’s one of only two in Iowa, according to Dylan Driscoll of Iowa Western. There are no prerequisites, but math and technical know-how are helpful, he said.
The program prepares students for federal tests to earn certification for general maintenance, power plant and airframe work, Driscoll said. Airlines visit the college to recruit.
“The vast majority of our graduates have jobs before they graduate,” he said.
Some airlines will pay for a graduate’s test fees, tools and relocation, Driscoll said.
Iowa Western accepts up to 30 students each fall into the associate program, which takes four semesters and two summers. The college also offers certificate programs in air frame and power plant, each of which takes two semesters and one summer.
Heating, ventilation and air conditioning/refrigeration technicians are also in high demand, said Curt Neuharth, instructor at Iowa Western.
“There will be a shortage in the next few years,” he said. “A lot of people are retiring.”
The college offers a one-semester HVAC/R Maintenance Certificate program and a HVAC/R Technology Diploma program that takes two semesters and a summer.
Iowa Western’s EMS, automotive, diesel technology, agriculture, culinary arts, manufacturing, industrial technology, welding and robotics programs were also represented at the event.
Nebraska Methodist College offers a wide variety of health programs, said Michelle Olson, recruitment and admissions coordinator.
“We have everything from associate all the way up to doctoral programs,” she said.
Examples include associate programs in radiologic technology, cardiovascular sonography and other allied health occupations; bachelor’s degree programs in nursing and healthcare management; master’s degrees in nurse educator and nurse executive; and doctoral degrees in family nurse practitioner, adult gerontology, public health policy and education and leadership in healthcare, among others.
Math and science are important in all medical fields, Olson said.
“What we really look at are their math and science grades,” she said.
“All of our programs are in demand,” Olson said. “Typically, our graduates get jobs right away in our health system.”
Metropolitan Community College offers an accelerated associate degree utility line technician program, according to Tim Bowling of MCC. The program prepares students to begin an apprenticeship with an electric utility company or electrical contractor.
Students can attend full time for nine months or attend on weekends for 18 months, Bowling said. Both tracks also include an internship.
The job involves working outside in all kinds of weather — sometimes up high — but offers a good income, Bowling said. After completing a degree and apprenticeship, utility line technicians can start at about $25 per hour.
Jessica Sanchez of MCC was there providing information on a variety of the college’s arts-related programs, including interior design, fashion design, video/audio communications arts and others. She said the college tries to line up internships for students at local businesses.
“Our faculty has great connections,” she said.
The Omaha Joint Electrical Apprenticeship and Training Committee offers opportunities for people to get paid while learning how to be an electrician, said Kevin Ruppert, assistant training director. The three-year apprenticeship program includes both hands-on work and classes at the training center at 8960 L St. in Omaha. The program is part of the Electrical Training Alliance that supports both the National Electrical Contractors Associations and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, including IBEW Local 22 in Omaha.
Training is offered for three areas: residential, inside commercial and telecom wiring, Ruppert said.
“Finish training, and you’re walking out debt-free with a job in the industry,” he said.
