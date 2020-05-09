Kim Jones, curriculum and instruction coordinator at Lewis Central Community School District, has been nominated for 2020 Iowa Central Office Administrator of the Year, School Administrators of Iowa announced last month.
“We are pleased to recognize district leaders who are committed to excellence in education,” said Roark Horn, SAI executive director.
Jones said she was “surprised and humbled” by the nomination.
“We have a really good group of leaders,” she said.
Jones has been in K-12 education for 34 years, at Lewis Central for 24 years and in central office for nine, she said. She started her career in education in 1984 as a math teacher at what was then Edison Junior High School in Council Bluffs. In 1985, she moved to Thomas Jefferson High School, where she taught math for 10 years. Next, she switched to Lewis Central High School, where she taught math until 2007, when she became an associate principal at the school. She began to get involved in curriculum during the 2010-11 school year and moved to her current position in 2011.
“We did not have a curriculum and instruction position when I went to the administrative level,” said Jones, who was both a high school associate principal and curriculum director before that. “Dr. Schweer (then-superintendent Mark Schweer) and (school improvement specialist) Dave Black asked me ‘how would you like to do what you’re doing now full time?’, and I said ‘sure.’”
The district’s instructional leader was leaving, so Jones took that on, too.
“That’s what I love,” she said. “Once I started doing that and started teaching teachers, I felt like I could have an even greater impact.”
Working on curriculum has helped Jones develop her creative side more, she said, although she does miss the classroom sometimes.
“It’s just been a continual growing experience for me,” she said.
At Lewis Central, Jones has created a virtual curriculum house that will hold all of the district’s units of instruction, developed an induction program for teachers based on Danielson’s Framework for Teaching, developed and maintained the district’s teacher leadership and compensation program now in its fifth year (LC’s TLC plan and documentation of success were named exemplary by the Department of Education), developed an alternate way to distribute TLC funds, led the district’s leadership team through lead learning and implementation around concepts such as Understanding by Design, Concept-Based Instruction, Classroom Assessment for Student Learning and, most recently, studying Coherence and Michael Fullan’s four drivers to strengthen coherence in the district, according to her nomination.
Jones loves working at Lewis Central.
“Lewis Central is a team atmosphere,” she said. “We have a collaborative nature. Most of the time, decisions we make are collaborative, and they come out stronger because of that.”
Jones knew from an early age that she would become a teacher.
“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “Back when I was in elementary, I looked up to my teachers.”
As she progressed through school, Jones decided math would be her specialty.
I’ve always liked math, and I also knew that a lot of people struggle with math and, since I understood it pretty well, I thought I would help others,” she said
When she was in high school, some people told Jones she didn’t want to be a teacher, because they didn’t get paid very well, so she considered other professions.
“I’m a math-minded person, so I thought maybe accounting,” she said. “One business class, and that was over.”
Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education at Northwest Missouri State University, a master’s in educational leadership at University of Northern Iowa and a doctorate in curriculum, teacher and teacher education at University of Florida.
She is a board member of the Iowa Chapter of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and a member of the state Science Leadership Team, Green Hills Area Education Agency Professional Development Committee, Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce Workforce Development Committee, Iowa Western Community College Information Technology Board. She has attended many conferences and was a workshop facilitator and national conference presenter in 2017.
