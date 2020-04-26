Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central High Schools were both named Class B finalists in the Iowa High School Press Association’s News Team of the Year competition, ranking third and fifth, respectively.
A.L.’s entries came from its 24 newspaper students and 21 broadcasting students, said journalism adviser Gerry Appel.
“We entered five episodes of Lincoln Pride Television and around 20 individual entries from the newspaper,” he said. “Now that we are a finalist, we will send full issues of The Echoes (newspaper) for the final competition.”
Lewis Central had entries from its magazine, The Wire, and social media posts, as well as some videos, said Maddi Sieck, L.C. newspaper and yearbook adviser for three years.
“I was so proud of them,” she said. “This is definitely our most award-winning year since I’ve been here. It gets better every year.”
The Wire is published every trimester, Sieck said.
“Each trimester, we get a new group of students in class, and they produce an issue of The Wire,” she said.
Teams were judged on a variety of elements, Appel said.
“We were judged on all the facets of quality journalism,” he said. “For print, we were judged on writing, reporting, design and photography. Broadcasting was judged on writing and production value. Echoes Online was judged on design, variety of content, writing and photography.
“Also, I think our strengths are presenting the news without editorializing from the reporters, design and news judgment,” he said. “We cover a variety of topics, too, and try to create something for all readers and viewers to appreciate.”
This competition was on material produced during the third trimester of the 2018-19 school year and the first and second trimesters of the 2019-20 school year, Sieck said.
“They’ll announce the official News Team of the Year in the fall,” she said.
Despite the school year being cut short, Appel felt good about what his students accomplished.
“It was once again a rewarding year with the newspaper, broadcasting and yearbook staffs,” he said. “The kids did some amazing work, and it seems like things are never dull in the journalism room.”
Abraham Lincoln High School
First Place, multimedia news story — “Marching Band Stirring Up Treble this Competition Season,” Sarah King
First Place, multi-page design — “November Feature Spread,” Hayden Kutchara, Kaitlyn Richardson, Kayla Whitworth
First Place, one-page design — “November Front Page,” Bailey Peabody, Callee Adkins
First Place, video news story — “LPTV 2018-19 Episode 14,” LPTV staff
First Place, web design — “Echoes Online,” Sarah King, Anna Boes
Second Place, video news show — “LPTV 2019-20 Episode 2,” LPTV staff
Third Place, multi-page design — “October Feature Spread,” Hayden Kutchara, Kaitlyn Richardson, Kayla Whitworth
Third Place, video news — “LPTV 2019-20 Episode 5,” LPTV staff
Honorable Mention, in-depth news — “Exploring Adverse Childhood Experiences and the Generational Effects,” Taylor Dragon
Honorable Mention, video news show — “LPTV 2019-20 Episode 15,” LPTV staff
Honorable Mention, video news show — “LPTV 2019-20 Episode 3,” LPTV staff
Lewis Central High School
Four Lewis Central students were named IHSPA Scholars, including Baylee Allan, Sydney Lyons, Autumn Scheer and Carter Wells.
Lewis Central senior Carter Wells was named Videographer of the Year, Sieck said.
“That was a really big one for us,” she said.
Other Lewis Central honors included:
First Place, sports multimedia story — Carter Wells
First Place, one-page magazine design — Jade Schrier and Carter Wells
Second Place, comic strip — Kellen Reif
Honorable Mention, album reviews — Britton Henry, Brady Miller, Hunter Deyo, Sergio Lopez-Rodriguez
Honorable Mention, sports photo — Carter Wells
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.