The following students entered regional History Day competition virtually last week and have qualified for State History Day competition, which will be held electronically May 1-9:
Junior Individual Documentary
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Fifty Years of Breaking Barriers in Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” — Emily Newby, Kirn Middle School
“Luxo Lamp: Pixar Illuminates Animation” — Dutch Smith, Kirn
Senior Individual Documentary
“Getting to Sesame Street: Fifty Years of Breaking Barriers Along the Way” — Anna Newby, Abraham Lincoln High School
“The Fab Four: Tuning into Musical Genius” – Taylor Hartenhoff, Abraham Lincoln
Junior Group Exhibit
“Jackson, Johnson and Vaughn: Calculating Solutions, Breakiing Barriers” — Lilly Ozzello and Angelina Cain, Kirn
“Wilma Rudolph: Sprinting Through Barriers to Olympic Gold” — Lelah Good and Alli Baumbach, Kirn
Junior Individual Exhibit
“Elizabeth Blackwell: Pioneering Medical Change” — Daisy Madrigal, Kirn
“Awesome Dawson: Vaulting Through Barriers” — Isabel Gonzalez Lopez, Kirn
Senior Individual Exhibit
“The Truman Doctrine: Breaking Barriers Building America’s Foreign Policy” — Chloe Carter, Abraham Lincoln
“Sylvia Earle: Breaking Wages for Marine Preservation” — Ashley Hipnar
Junior Historical Papers
“From Poverty to Washington’s Right Hand Man: Alexander Hamilton” — Bryan Wall, Kirn
Senior Historical Paper
“Speaking Hands and Silent Voices: Breaking the Language Barrier” — Kayla Whitworth, Abraham Lincoln
Junior Individual Website
“The Wright Stuff: Breaking the Barrier of Gravity” – Cooper Haddix, Kirn
Senior Individual Website
“Susan La Flesche Picotte” — Kaitlin Rupp, Abraham Lincoln
“Margaret Sanger: Breaking Barriers for Women’s Reproductive Rights” — Emma Vodicka, Abraham Lincoln
