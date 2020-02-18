Council Bluffs elementary and middle school robotics teams fared well during the Iowa State VEX IQ Robotics Tournament Saturday at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Numerous teams won awards, and three qualified for world competition in Louisville, Kentucky.
“At the end of the day, we had a lot of award winners,” said Christy Arthur, co-coach of the Jr. Jacket Robotics teams with Matt Koletzke. “We saw teams set new personal bests, as well as watched a robot fall off the field and break apart, only to have about 50 kids come to the rescue and help repair it. We are very proud of all of them.”
Local schools were well represented at the event. A total of 14 local middle school teams and nine elementary teams competed.
Teams that qualified for the 2020 Worlds VEX Robotics Championship in Louisville, Kentucky included the following:
• The Narwhals, Jr. Jacket Robotics team 2501Z, Middle School Excellence Award. Coached by Matt Koletzke and Christy Arthur.
• The Jedi, College View Elementary team 51502C, Elementary School Excellence Award. Coached by Lori Fields and Jenny Dighton.
• The Killer Vees, Jr. Jacket team 2501V, and The Narwhals, Teamwork Champions awards
Other award-winning teams included the following:
Eagle Robotics, Edison Elementary team 2218E, Energy Award. Coached by Erika Wilkins.
• The Narwhals, Robot Skills Champion Award
• Team Xenon, Jr. Jacket Robotics team 2501X, Design Award
• VEX Flying Techs, Franklin Elementary team 3130A, Amaze Award. Coached by Sara Large.
• The Killer Vees, STEM Research Project Award
• Bionic Lynx, Kirn Middle School team 51503K, Judges Award. Coached by Andrea and Larry Britton.
• The Pandas, Jr. Jacket Robotics team 2501Y, Sportsmanship Award
• M.A.M., Kirn team 51503B, Think Award
In addition, Officer Scott Halbrook of the Council Bluffs Police Department and Sgt. Chris Weber of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated the Remotec F6A robot, which has the capability to “render safe” suspicious objects ranging from small packages to large vehicle bombs, according to the sheriff’s office’s website. The Pottawattamie City-County Bomb Disposal Unit also has the capability to dispose of explosives.
The unit has participated in VIP protection details during presidential elections and dignitary visits, the website states. The bomb squad is the only one in western Iowa and is part of a task force of bomb squads in Iowa. It also works with the Omaha Police Department bomb squad.
