The Longfellow Booster Club will hold a Longfellow’s 80th Birthday Alumni Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. March 14 at Longfellow Elementary School, 2011 S. 10th St.
The event will feature a display of Longfellow memorabilia and photographs, tours, school gear, refreshments and door prizes, according to Betsy Hernandez, president of the club with Co-President Caroline Simons. There will also be a place to donate to the music department and possibly a new sign. The gymnasium will be the primary gathering place.
Hernandez expects at least 150 people to attend.
“At the 75th, we had about 150 people come through,” she said. “I’m expecting a few more for this. I think this is actually the 81st year, but we’re just calling it the 80th.”
The original four-room Longfellow School was built in 1883 at 20th Avenue and South 10th Street. Additions were built on in 1890, 1892, 1897, 1906, 1909 and 1917, but even so, more capacity was needed.
A replacement was constructed in 1939. A gym was added in 1957, and the building was remodeled in 1999 and had a major renovation in 2012.
At one time, Longfellow had kindergarten through ninth grade. The school stopped serving as a junior high in 1985, when all ninth-graders were moved to the high schools and all seventh- and eighth-grade students shifted to Wilson and Kirn junior high schools.
Hernandez, her parents and her grandparents all attended Longfellow, she said. Her two daughters, Alexis and Macee, attended Longfellow, and her son, Keegan, is currently in fifth grade at the school. She has been in the booster club since her oldest daughter attended Longfellow and has been president for about six years.
“We have South-End pride,” she said.
Hernandez has many fond memories of Longfellow.
“The main thing I remember is we did the Pledge of Allegiance, and we sang ‘My Country ‘Tis of Thee’ right after the pledge,” she said.
Then there was the pond in the kindergarten room.
“There was a fish pond in the floor,” Hernandez said.
There were real fish in it, too, which students liked to watch. But the pond was removed a couple remodeling projects ago, Hernandez said.
“The teachers were amazing — but they have some good teachers now, too,” she said.
Hernandez remembers the late Mr. Adkins, who taught fifth grade, and Mr. Deluca, who taught sixth. She also remembers playing soccer and basketball during lunch break and after school.
“P.E. teacher Mr. Robinson had after-school soccer or basketball,” she said.
Hernandez’ younger daughter, Macee, went to school with Paulette Mitchell, a shotput and discus thrower who tried out for the Atlanta Olympics.
“She’s an amazing athlete — and she came from Longfellow,” she said.
A lot of Longfellow alumni still live in the area, and many of them live on the South End, Hernandez said. There’s even a group called South End Gatherings that meets every month.
“The friends and families you meet at Longfellow are lifelong,” she said.
