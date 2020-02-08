The fourth and fifth grade STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Club met for the third time at Longfellow Elementary School Thursday to learn more about circuits.
The club began three weeks ago, thanks to an Iowa West Foundation grant awarded to the SAC Aerospace Museum for the after school programming. The program was specific to elementary students in the Council Bluffs School District.
“They definitely are one of my smartest groups of the week and they’re getting smarter as the weeks go,” said Jeff Bartels, education outreach for the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
The 10 students attending STEM Club joined in groups of two and worked on projects for Snap Circuits Green. This was similar to the 3D circuits the group started with for their first project, only the circuits would be 2D and powered through hand cranks.
Students used different elements in their given kit and connected them to create a charge. The groups either made a piece of the kit move, or charged a battery through a hand crank. They had to coordinate the pieces in the right place, find the correct pieces and put it together like Lego pieces.
Bartels said this local group in particular was grasping things “at the rate of some of the top schools in Omaha.”
He said besides learning about circuits, in a way this program will help show differences in learning with standardized tests and future learning. The students there had all volunteered and were part of the STEM Club.
“They’re fun, and it’s nice to learn about circuits,” said STEM Club member Annika Simons.
One reason Simons said she joined the STEM Club was because she enjoys doing “techy” things with her father.
Besides Bartels leading and helping groups, Tara Cavanagh, kindergarten teacher at Longfellow Elementary also has been involved with the weekly meetings. As an observer and helper Cavanagh said she was impressed and weekly was learning with the students.
“A lot of these are my previous students from kindergarten, so just to see them be able to use the science and math and technology is just really great,” Cavanagh said.
The program is scheduled to run until March.
