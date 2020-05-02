A woman who served Council Bluffs Community Schools for almost three decades has died.
Ann (Fox) Vermillion, 72, of Council Bluffs died Wednesday, according to her obituary.
Former Superintendent Dick Christie worked with her for several years while she held positions at central office.
“She was friendly, easy to talk to, open and I think really engaged with people and kids very well,” he said.
Vermillion earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Wayne State College and began her career in education teaching at a school in Akron (Iowa). She and her first husband, Ron Fox, moved to Council Bluffs in 1972, and she earned a master’s degree in education and doctorate in curriculum and instruction at University of Nebraska at Omaha.
She started working for Council Bluffs Community School District in the early 1980s and held various positions during her time with the district, including director of Chapter 1 reading, director of early childhood education, Even Start and stints as principal at three different schools, including Gunn and Rue Elementary Schools. She also wrote grants for the district.
Vermillion had a special interest and expertise in early childhood education, Christie said.
“She was certainly committed to that cause and worked hard at it,” he said. “At the time, we were focusing on early childhood — working on preschool, the transition to kindergarten, trying to open (preschool) up to more children.”
The district was able to obtain state and federal grants that allowed it to expand the program, Christie said.
Vermillion retired from Carter Lake Elementary in 2008 but returned to the district to serve as a substitute principal at Pusey and Crescent Elementary Schools and program coordinator for some after-school activities at Wilson Junior High, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for the district. She also served on the Community Education Foundation Board for many years.
She and Fox had two sons, Todd and Tony. She divorced Fox in 1997 and married Keith Vermillion in 2000.
Vermillion was born Ann Elizabeth Werthmann in Prosser, Washington, and her family moved to Omaha early in her childhood. She attended St. Bernard’s Catholic School and graduated with honors from Marian High School in Omaha in 1965.
