Southwest Iowa had many bright spots on the Iowa School Performance Profiles released last week.
The profiles from the Iowa Department of Education, based on the previous schoolyear, became the state’s annual rating system for schools in 2015, replacing the State Report Card.
That was part of the implementation of the Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced the No Child Left Behind Act.
Scores and what category schools are placed in are based on achievement, proficiency, growth, participation in assessments (including the new Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress introduced in spring 2019), English language learner progress toward proficiency, conditions for learning, graduation rate and postsecondary readiness.
Riverside Elementary — including both the elementary school in Oakland and the intermediate school in Carson — were ranked as “High Performing,” with a composite score of 62.84. The elementary program was above the state average on all indicators.
“This report is very positive for Riverside as we continue to move in the right direction on multiple indicators included in this report,” said Tim Mitchell, superintendent of Riverside Community School District. “This is the first time a state accountability report card has rated any of our schools as ‘High Performing.’ This is a reflection of the hard work of our staff.
“If we continue to dedicate and commit to professional learning, implementing research-based strategies in the classroom, using data to guide our instruction and work collaboratively, we will continue this upward trend on these indicators of school and district success,” he said.
Woodbine Elementary and (Junior-Senior) High School both achieved “High Performing” ratings, making it a K-12 sweep! It’s difficult for a single school to reach that level and very unusual for a whole district to attain it.
The elementary jumped from “Acceptable” to “High Performing,” and the junior-senior high stepped up from “Commendable” to “High Performing,” Superintendent Chris Anderson said.
“Everybody’s feeling pretty proud about what we accomplished,” he said. “A lot of people put in a lot of work for a number of years to reach that.”
The district revised its curriculum for reading, math and science in recent years, Anderson said. In addition, officials looked at ways to better serve general education students who needed help.
Students also helped the district reach the “High Performing” level, Anderson said.
“They take school seriously,” he said.
In Pottawattamie County, Underwood High School and Treynor Elementary also received “High Performing” ratings.
Underwood High School moved up from “Commendable” to reach the rating, Principal Matt McDonough said. He credited strong student growth for the upgrade.
“I think one of the keys for us was growth in math and even in reading,” he said. “We tend to have a lot of high scoring students (on tests), which is good.”
In addition, the percentage of students who scored proficient on math and reading went up, McDonough said.
“We’re very excited about this score,” he said.
SWI schools and their School Performance Profile scores and ratings included the following:
AHSTW:
AHSTW Primary School — 57.5, Commendable
AHSTW Intermediate — 57.5, Commendable
AHSTW High school — 60.13, Commendable
Fremont-Mills:
Fremont-Mills Elementary — 63.2, High Performing
Fremont-Mills (Middle-Senior) High School — 58.22, Commendable
Glenwood:
West Elementary — 62.48, High Performing
Northeast Elementary — 62.48, High Performing
Glenwood Middle School — 55.58, Commendable
Glenwood High School — 54.15, Acceptable; targeted for low achievement by lower-income students
Griswold:
Elliott Elementary — 59.19, Commendable
Lewis Elementary — 60.7, High Performing
Griswold Middle-High School — 55.54, Commendable
Hamburg:
Marnie Simons Elementary — 56.74, Commendable
Hamburg Middle School — 59.33, Commendable
Harlan:
Harlan Primary — 62.54, High Performing
Harlan Intermediate — 62.54, High Performing
Harlan Community Middle School – 60.73, High Performing
Harlan High School — 60.6, Commendable
Logan-Magnolia:
Logan-Magnolia Elementary — 54.54, Acceptable
Logan-Magnolia Junior-Senior High — 59.73, Commendable
Missouri Valley:
Missouri Valley Elementary — 52.86, Acceptable
Missouri Valley Middle School — 53.43, Acceptable
Missouri Valley High School — 51.69, Acceptable
Riverside:
Riverside Elementary (Oakland) — 62.84, High Performing
Riverside Intermediate (Carson) — 62.84, High Performing
Riverside High School — 54.31, Acceptable
Treynor:
Treynor Elementary — 62.83, High Performing
Treynor Middle School — 60.6, Commendable
Treynor High School — 57.1, Commendable
Tri-Center:
Tri-Center Elementary — 49.71, Acceptable
Tri-Center Middle School — 48.03, Needs Improvement
Tri-Center High School — 56, Commendable
Underwood:
Underwood Elementary — 57.08, Commendable
Underwood Middle School — 55.46, Commendable
Underwood High School — High Performing
West Harrison:
West Harrison Elementary — 53.87, Acceptable
West Harrison Middle-High School — 52.75, Acceptable
Woodbine:
Woodbine Elementary — 65.32, High Performing
Woodbine Junior-Senior High — 62.01, High Performing
