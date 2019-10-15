Southwest Iowa bands competed in the Loess Hills Marching Band Festival Saturday in Glenwood.
Lewis Central High School Band was named the Grand Champion.
In Class 4A, Lewis Central placed first, followed by Abraham Lincoln High School.
In Class 3A, Harlan High School placed first, followed by Glenwood High School.
In Class 2A, Treynor High School took first, followed by Clarinda High School.
Riverside High School Band took the honors in Class 1A.
A larger crop of bands will work for a top rating in the Iowa High School Music Association State Marching Band Contest Saturday at Ram Memorial Field in Glenwood.
