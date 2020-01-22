Jacob Michael James, a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School, will be soaring to new heights after he graduates this spring. He is to report to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado on June 25.
By all indications, Jacob is ready to take off. He has a 4.15 GPA, attended space camp the past five summers and expects to have his private pilot’s license by the end of February.
“I’m really excited,” he said. “I’m a little nervous, of course.”
He added that he will miss high school and his friends in Council Bluffs.
Jacob was nominated to U.S. military academies by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne.
“I received letters of assurance from the Air Force Academy and also the Military Academy at West Point and the Naval Academy,” he said.
Grassley and Axne then had an opportunity to recommend him for one of the academies and chose the Air Force Academy, “which was my No. 1 choice,” Jacob said.
“I’ve been looking into it since I was a sophomore so, when I got the letter, everybody was excited,” he said. “I’m not sure anyone was quite as excited as my dad.”
He accepted the appointment to the Air Force Academy on Christmas Day, according to his father, Rod James.
“We’re really proud of him,” said his father, who served in the Air Force for 10 years.
And while Jacob’s mom, Ericka Wellman James, had been hesitant about his goal initially, she celebrated his achievement along with the rest of the family.
Jacob’s skyward focus started with the stars.
“Ever since I was really little, I was really curious how the world was made and where everything came from,” he said. “I looked up at the stars and, originally, I wanted to become an astronomer, but as I got older I wanted to be an astronaut.”
Jacob became an admirer of Neil deGrasse Tyson, head of the Hayden Planetarium in New York and an astrophysicist, author and host of several television programs.
Not surprisingly, Jacob’s dad played a role in his decision to join the Air Force.
“Growing up, he always talked about the Air Force,” he said.
During the last five years, Jacob spent a week each summer at Space Camp. The first two years were at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, Kansas; the third year was at Johnson Space Center in Houston; the fourth was at the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida; and the fifth was at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California. He learned how to work with teammates to solve problems and about space technology and careers.
“There’s thousands of people it takes just to get someone off the ground,” he said. “That was kind of eye-opening for me.”
Space camp was “really cool,” Jacob said.
“It was enjoyable, and I made friends with some people, after being with them for five years,” he said.
Their interests range from being an astronaut to being an aerospace engineer, etc.
Jacob is also interested in aerospace engineering, maybe with a minor in language or political science, “but I think I want to fly something,” whether it’s as a fighter pilot, test pilot or pilot of a cargo plane. At the Air Force Academy, he will have until the end of his sophomore year to choose a major.
Jacob enjoys taking on a challenge, so he decided to make getting into the Air Force Academy his goal.
“I saw the acceptance rate was really low, so I wanted to pursue acceptance to see if I could actually do it – and the education there was worth the challenge,” he said.
The goal motivated Jacob to get in shape and to take flight lessons at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport.
“I thought the best way to become an astronaut would be to get my pilot’s license before I go, so I decided to pursue my private license to see if I actually liked it.”
He did.
“It’s kind of surreal when you’re in the air – especially if you’re alone,” Jacob said.
He’s already flown solo. Now, he just needs to complete five more hours of flying and take written and oral exams.
Jacob has played tuba in the band, played on the chess team and played on the baseball team throughout high school, he said. He played golf his freshman and sophomore years, competes on the swim team and joined the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps the last trimester of his sophomore year. He was the junior delegate on the student council last year and is currently president.
He volunteers at Bethany Heights, The Heritage at Fox Run and at JROTC fundraisers like busing tables at Pizza Ranch and has completed more than 200 hours of volunteer service.
He is a member of the National Honor Society and plays keyboard in the jazz band. His crowning achievement, so to speak, was being homecoming king last fall.
