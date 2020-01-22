Hoesing You Tuber clip

Missouri Valley Superintendent Brent Hoesing’s musical snow day announcement has garnered more than 373,000 view on YouTube.

 YouTube

Missouri Valley Superintendent Brent Hoesing cancelled school for the district Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Here is Hoesing's performance of "Some things never change" from the movie "Frozen 2," featuring his infant daughter.

Some things never change.

