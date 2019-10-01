A substantial crop of candidates has surfaced to run for school board seats this fall in southwest Iowa districts. Most races are competitive, and only a couple lack a declared candidate.
Logan-Magnolia voters will also be deciding on a $5.5 million bond issue to fund additions and improvements to school buildings, as well as new furnishings and equipment.
School elections will be held in combination with city elections on Nov. 5.
Below is a summary of how races are shaping up, according to county auditor’s offices.
AHSTW: Bob Bryant is challenging incumbent Kim Wise for the District 2 seat, and incumbent Allen Cordes is running unopposed for re-election in District 3. Michelle Mertz is challenging incumbent Steven Kock for an at-large seat. No candidates filed to run for the District 5 seat, which is also open.
East Mills: Mark Stearns is running unopposed for the District 1 seat, and Janet Zanders is running unopposed to represent District 2, according to the Mills County Auditor’s Office.
Fremont-Mills: Shannon Smith of Tabor is running unopposed for the District 1 seat. Elijah Forney and Kelli Perrin, both of Thurman, are competing for the District 3 seat, according to the Fremont County Auditor’s Office. Keith E. Barber of Tabor is running unopposed for the District 4 seat.
Glenwood: Kurt Becker and Elizabeth Cooper are running for two at-large seats, and Elizabeth Richardson, who was appointed to fill Michelle Bahr’s seat until the election, is running to serve the rest of Bahr’s unexpired term, which will end in 2021.
Griswold: Ryan Askeland and Scott A. Hansen are running for two at-large seats, and Erika Kirchhoff is running unopposed for the District 1 seat, according to the Cass County Auditor’s Office.
Logan-Magnolia: Residents of Logan-Magnolia Community School District will be voting on a bond issue, as well as on school board members. The school district is asking for authorization to issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $5.5 million to build, furnish and equip educational and gymnasium additions and to remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip its existing educational facility, including related site improvements, according to the Harrison County Auditor’s Office. A 60% majority is required to pass a bond issue.
Six candidates are competing for three seats on the school board. Matthew David Busing, Nicole Carritt, Melissa Klutts and Travis Kuhlman are joining incumbents Danny Cohrs and Julia Witte in the race.
Missouri Valley: Rick McHugh and incumbents Joanna Barnard, John Ferris and Bridget Myler are competing for three seats on the board.
Riverside: Challengers Jamie Kadel of Oakland and Mark Jeppesen of Carson are competing with incumbents Matthew Bowen of Carson, Todd Pendgraft of Oakland and Rodney Pendgraft of Oakland for four seats on the board.
Treynor: In Treynor Community School District, six challengers are competing with one incumbent for three spots. Besides incumbent Heidi Guttau-Fox of Treynor, candidates include Amy Bierdaum and Gina Mieska of Council Bluffs and B.J. Dreyer, Bob Beattie, Stephen Winchell and Keith Christensen of Treynor.
Tri-Center: Four candidates are vying for two spots on the Tri-Center Community School District Board of Education. Running are Cecilia Thomas of Neola and Tami Harman, Sara Arnold and Katie Ausdemore, all of Minden.
West Harrison: In West Harrison, Tammy Neill is running unopposed for the District 1 seat, and incumbent Julie Kuhlman is running unopposed for the District 5 seat, according to the Harrison County Auditor’s Office. No one filed to run for the District 2 seat, which is also open.
Woodbine: Challengers Teresa Coenen and Martin Murdock are competing with incumbents Kert A. Barnum and Shawn Cogdill for three seats on the Woodbine Community School District Board of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.