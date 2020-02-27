After emails between former administrators of Kansas City Public Schools were obtained recently by the Kansas City (Missouri) Star, Vickie Murillo, superintendent of Council Bluffs Community School District, maintained Wednesday that she did not know about the falsification of attendance records while she was employed by the Kansas City district.
Murillo has consistently denied knowledge of the events. In a Nov. 22, 2019, Nonpareil article that followed the release of a law firm’s investigation into the matter, Murillo said she didn’t know anything about falsification of attendance records at KCPS while she was there.
“I was not aware that there were irregularities in attendance reporting,” she said at that time.
The latest issue resurfaced recently after a former KCPS secretary claimed she was fired in December 2019 for following orders by changing attendance numbers. Her attorney is trying to help her get her job back.
When contacted Wednesday, Murillo reiterated that she did not know this was going on.
“As I have stated previously, I was not aware of any falsification of data, and at no time was I asked to falsify data,” she told the Nonpareil.
In Missouri, attendance levels affect scores from the state that determine whether a district is unaccredited, partially accredited or fully accredited.
Attendance records were doctored during the summer of 2014, when Stephen Green was superintendent of the Kansas City school district, according to the law firm’s investigation. The district was unaccredited when he began the position in 2013.
As an unaccredited district, the Kansas City school system faced the possibility of having to pay for its students to attend an accredited district, according to the Associated Press. Also, under the terms of his contract, Green stood to gain up to $100,000 in bonuses if the district improved its performance score. The school district dropped the bonus incentive when current Superintendent Mark Bedell was hired in 2016.
According to an article published in the Kansas City Star on Sunday, Green said in an email to his cabinet in 2014 that revisions in attendance records should raise the district’s score with the state by 5.5 points. He said, “Failure is not an option.”
On Aug. 2, 2014, Green sent an email to members of his cabinet asking whether they had been able to revise attendance records to raise the district’s performance score with the state by 5.5 points, the Kansas City Star reported.
“Did we get the revisions on attendance submitted? For the 5.5 points?” Green wrote in an email to Luis Cordoba, then executive director of the office of student support, and Murillo, then the chief academic and accountability officer for the district.
When asked about the message Wednesday, Murillo told The Nonpareil, “As I recall, it was common for the superintendent to include several cabinet members on correspondence related to district goals.”
That day, Murillo wrote back to Green, “I talked with Luis earlier and he said, ‘We are at 4 points … 76.5%.’ He instructed his team to keep going. He said, ‘We will continue chipping away,’” according to the Star.
“I don’t recall this email exchange, and I didn’t oversee the attendance data; so I would just have been relaying information that had been provided to me,” Murillo told The Nonpareil about this email.
Green’s response was, “Let’s complete the full 5.5. Failure is not an option.”
“I would only be speculating on what the superintendent meant,” Murillo said regarding the email. “His response would not have applied specifically to me, because I did not oversee the district’s attendance data, nor was I responsible for submitting the data.”
Murillo was named superintendent of Council Bluffs Community Schools in 2017, following the retirement of former superintendent Martha Bruckner.
“I would like to reiterate that my focus is on the Council Bluffs Community School District — all of the good work that is occurring and the exciting days ahead,” she added.
