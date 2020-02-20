“It looks really nice. You guys have done a good job,” Council Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo told representatives from Hausmann Construction Tuesday.
Murillo and four members of the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education toured Kirn Middle School, currently being renovated, Tuesday with project manager Darrel Meyer and representatives from Hausmann and BVH Architecture.
Hausmann, the general contractor, has about six people on site, but there are 80 to 100 people working on the building each day, when subcontractors are included, said Pat Nordmeyer, commercial superintendent for Hausmann.
So far, work is on schedule, Meyer said.
“We’re planning on being done and ready for the owners to occupy by July 17,” he said.
“It’s coming along,” said Murillo during the walk-through. “I really like some of the things we’re seeing — the entryway, the commons.”
The main entryway is wide and is two stories high, with an atrium overhead. To the left of the main entrance will be offices for student and family services, and administrative offices will be to the right.
Murillo said the learning team commons were larger than she thought they might be.
The learning team commons areas will have movable furniture and portable equipment so teachers can arrange them appropriately for different projects and activities, said Ken Kirkpatrick, project coordinator for Hausmann.
“The possibilities are endless,” he said.
The arch from the original building, constructed in 1900 as Council Bluffs High School and later the home of Abraham Lincoln High School and then Kirn, overlooks one of the learning areas (previously part of the library), and the cornerstone from Dec. 13, 1900 is embedded in a wall nearby.
“I like that they’ve kept the character of the building,” said board member Kyle McGlade, who was seeing the interior for the first time since work began.
The eighth-grade commons, which was just metal framework when the Nonpareil last toured the building in October, is now taking shape. It is split between the first and second floors of the new addition, with classrooms along the edge.
“We tried to have the classrooms open up to the commons so a teacher could bring out a small group quick,” Kirkpatrick said.
“It’s great to see the progress that’s being made — the new addition, the layout,” said board member Jill Shudak, who was also seeing the interior work for the first time. “It’s really forward-looking, and I like that.”
“I’m really impressed with the second level they added for the eighth-grade group,” said board member John Minshall, another first-time project tourist.
“I think everybody will be impressed with the building when they move in next fall,” Minshall said.
“It looks great,” said board Vice President Chris LaFerla.
“I’m really excited about the new tools our teachers are going to have — those common areas for collaboration,” LaFerla said. “The teachers are going to get to figure out how to best use those spaces.”
Adjustments were made to allow natural light into some of the interior areas.
In the front gymnasium, lifts will be installed to raise the basketball goals on the side, Meyer said. The floor will be refinished, and the ceiling will be enclosed and covered with acoustical tile. A wall will be built on the second level between the wrestling area and the gym. The other gym will become a combination gym, cafeteria and auditorium, with fold-out bleachers, a serving area and a portable stage.
The bandroom, which will be in the former auditorium, now has cement risers built in for the different rows of instruments, he said. The seats, however, will be portable. The choir room will have portable risers. The former bandroom will serve as a rehearsal hall for the orchestra.
The building will get new lockers, Meyer said.
“Virtually every restroom in the building is going to be renovated,” he said.
Extensive work is being done on the infrastructure of the building, Meyer said.
“We’re basically putting in a new electrical system,” as well as a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, he said. “Every classroom will have individual control” of the temperature.
The pool area has been largely untouched to this point, but the locker rooms will be remodeled and a security system will be installed in the entryway.
Meyer said the Madison Campus would get some new paint and, of course, a new sign so it will seem new when Wilson Middle School students arrive this fall.
