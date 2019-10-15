ACT will offer some new options on its college entrance exam beginning next year, the nonprofit testing organization announced last week.
The changes will be introduced “to improve students’ test-taking experience and increase their opportunities for college admissions and scholarships,” ACT said in a press release.
Beginning with the September 2020 national ACT test date, students who have taken the ACT will have the option to retake individual sections of the ACT test (English, math, reading, science and/or writing) instead of the entire exam. This will save students time and allow them to focus on areas that need improvement, said Suzana Delanghe, ACT chief commercial officer.
“I’ve heard of and seen many students retaking the entire exam because of one single subject area, so I think this makes sense,” said Joel Beyenhof, principal at Lewis Central High School.
Students will also be able to take the ACT online, which will allow them to get results sooner.
“We see a lot of the high-stakes exams going online,” Beyenhof said.
That includes Iowa’s new state assessment, which was just implemented for the 2018-19 school year. ACT online testing is already used by some states and school districts that administer the test to all students, as well as in all international ACT test centers, the press release stated.
Quick results can be important to students facing multiple deadlines for college admission and scholarships, Beyenhof added.
Those who take the test more than once will receive an ACT “superscore” that approximates their highest possible composite score by using the best scores from all testing sessions. Colleges and universities can use the composite score from one sitting or the superscore to make decisions on admissions and scholarships.
“New ACT research suggests that superscoring is more predictive of how students will perform in their college courses than other scoring methods,” the ACT press release states.
“Students come first at ACT, and these groundbreaking new options will directly benefit them, providing more choices, an improved testing experience and a better opportunity to showcase their readiness and reach their maximum potential,” Delanghe said. “With these changes, ACT is evolving to meet students in the digital world in which they live. We want to do a better job of helping them succeed.”
“The new options provided by ACT will likely provide more flexibility in the college admissions process for four-year-college-bound students,” said Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer at Council Bluffs Community Schools. “We are in favor of any changes to the process that will provide greater access to post-secondary education for all students.”
Beyenhof agreed.
“I think they’re very good for the student taking the test,” he said.
The three new options are based on feedback from students, parents, teachers, counselors, administrators and higher education officials and supported by the organization’s latest research and technology enhancements.
The content and format of the ACT test itself will not change. Only the administration and reporting methods will be different.
For more information, see act.org/morechoices. Additional details about the rollout of these options, including pricing information, will be announced in the months ahead.
