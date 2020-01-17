He's back at it.
Missouri Valley Superintendent Brent Hoesing let students know school is cancelled today because of inclement weather with a song.
This time it was to Lizzo's hit, "Good as Hell."
"Just check your cell phones and emails, students going to be feeling really swell," Hoesing sang to start the song.
It's just as good from there.
“It’s one of the hardest things superintendents have to do, or whoever has to make that call, to have a late start or a snow day,” Hoesing said in a March 2018 interview with The Nonpareil broadcast on Facebook Live available at bit.ly/2CNZlJy. “It affects so many different people. We want to look out for the safety of our kids and our students and parents who are driving. But we also understand we have parents who may not be able to work if we have a snow day or a late start."
The singing announcements were his wife's ideas.
“We can’t control the weather. Maybe we can put a different spin on it and make it positive,” he said. “I decided I’d do one, and only one.”
He didn’t do only one. Hoesing has done a song for most every weather event since he started.
