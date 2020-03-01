Nominations are being accepted for the 13th annual Charles E. Lakin Teacher Awards.
Forms are available on the Green Hills Area Education Agency website at ghaea.org.
The awards are given to outstanding southwest Iowa public school teachers from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist Charles Lakin’s hometown of Emerson. Instructors in Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts are not eligible.
A panel of judges selects four winners, each of whom will receive a $10,000 award. Teachers may use the awards for anything unrelated to school. The winners’ school districts each receive a $2,500 award.
“Charles Lakin grew up in Emerson,” said Lolli Haws, chief administrator of the agency. “He knew the importance of a public school education and, more importantly, knew what made our schools great — that’s the teachers. He wanted to recognize the efforts of instructors who inspire students to come to school every day and engage in their work for students.”
Haws urged fellow staff members, parents and students to nominate instructors by clicking the nomination link on the agency’s website. The site also includes a list of eligible districts. The deadline for nominations is March 31.
Recipients are kept secret until the awards ceremony in May. Teachers do not know in advance that they have won.
“The look on the faces of the teachers and the students of those teachers is priceless,” said Haws. “People do not go into education for the dollars. An award like this says ‘we appreciate you’ with a big financial thank you as well.”
