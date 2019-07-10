Peru State College recently signed a transfer agreement with Iowa Western Community College to facilitate the transfer of IWCC graduates to Peru State, in Peru, Nebraska.
“With this agreement, graduates with associate degrees will not have to take additional general studies courses at Peru State College,” said Dr. Tim Borchers, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Peru State College.
“The agreement further strengthens the strong relationship between the two colleges to serve students who wish to transfer.”
“IWCC is very excited about the additional opportunities the agreement with Peru State provides our students. Peru State works diligently to provide a very strong transfer program for our students and maintains their website to keep all current course equivalencies posted,” Dr. Marjorie Welch, vice president for academic affairs at Iowa Western Community College, said in a statement.
“The partnership between Iowa Western Community College and Peru State will be very beneficial to students pursuing their college degree.”
Scholarships are available for transfer students seeking to attend Peru State College. Inquire at peru.edu or call the Office of Admission at 402-872-2221 to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.