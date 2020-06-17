Lewis Central Community School District has finalized plans for a fine arts and construction technology education addition to Lewis Central High School.
The Lewis Central Board of Education approved plans and specifications for the project during a virtual meeting Monday. The school district has budgeted $30 million for the project.
Lewis Central High School Principal Joel Beyenhof said it was exciting that the plans were finally ready to go.
The addition, which will attach to the high school commons area, will feature a 33,775-square-foot auditorium that will seat 1,100 people, making it easily the largest such facility in Council Bluffs. In comparison, the main theater at the Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College seats 655, the Abraham Lincoln High School auditorium has room for 500 audience members, the Thomas Jefferson High School auditorium holds 450 and the main theater at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center can seat 280.
The district will seek waivers from the city to allow it to make the fly loft above the stage as tall as that of a professional theater and the orchestra pit deep enough that it will be on the floodplain level. Seating areas will include a balcony and an elevator to take patrons to that level, said Kelley Rosburg, architect for BVH Architecture.
The addition will also house a large multipurpose room that could be used as a black box theater, meeting room or classroom(s); scene shop, wood shop and storage areas. Alternates included in the estimates are an acoustical shell for the orchestra, mezzanine, paint booth and makeup room. The CTE portion of the addition will be about 11,775 square feet, said Will Corcoran, also of BVH Architecture. A maintenance garage will be located under the mezzanine.
“We’ve been working with a wonderful group of theatrical design consultants,” he said. “We really feel the facility … will fulfill any faculty expectations.”
A giant Titan head will overlook the campus from the exterior of the fly loft over the auditorium stage. The Titan will be made of powder-coated aluminum, Corcoran said.
The school district plans to put the project out for bid on June 30 and open bids on July 28. The board plans to award the contract during its meeting on Aug. 17. Construction is expected to take two years. BVH has estimated costs for the auditorium, CTE section and the district’s planned operations center, plus contingency funds of $1,099,012, at a total of $29,582,622. The district is budgeting $30 million, according to Superintendent Eric Knost.
“There’s definitely flexibility that was built in from the beginning,” he said. “We have the room to make some adjustments and still get everything in.”
In preparation for construction, some concrete will have to be removed and a gas pipe relocated, Rosburg said.
“I just want folks to know that this isn’t an add,” Knost said. “We knew this was going to happen, we just didn’t know it was going to happen now.”
The school district plans to ask the city to rezone the land where the high school, middle school and an adjoining 1.5-acre piece of federally owned land the district plans to acquire to Administrative Professional, Knost said.
“It would only help the district,” he said.
Currently, the high school property is zoned C-2 Commercial, and the middle school and federal property are zoned R-1 Residential, said Joe Zadina of Lamp Rynearson.
“Neither of these are good zoning classifications for a school,” he said.
Having all of the land zoned the same way would give the district more flexibility, Rosburg said. The district could count parking stalls at the nearby operations center toward meeting the required parking for the auditorium, she said.
