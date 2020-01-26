Plans are taking shape for an addition to Lewis Central High School that would house an auditorium and other facilities.
BVH Architecture’s preliminary estimates have put the cost at a little over $20 million.
The addition, originally described as a performing arts center, may also include a career-technical area, classrooms and storage space.
“It is going to be very nice,” Superintendent Eric Knost said. “We’re not spending $20 million just to build an auditorium.”
The auditorium would seat more than 1,000 people and include a balcony, fly loft and back-of-house storage area. There would be a control room on the balcony level, as well as a sound booth on the main floor.
A scene shop could double as a wood shop for construction technology classes. This would help meet the needs of both the drama and career-technical programs, Knost said.
“Our shop area is just small,” he said. “They also need an area to have a scene shop, so that seemed like a good place to add it.”
A multipurpose room could be used as a black box theater, large meeting room and/or classrooms.
The addition might be designed to include some additional storage space, too, Knost said. Currently, some of the drama, music and other equipment is stored in a metal building behind the middle school, he said. That building also takes away a good bus route around the school.
“The idea has been that, between the operations building and the add-ons to the high school, we construct some ample, decent storage,” he said.
In addition, a vehicle used mainly for snow removal is occupying some of the space in the school’s automotive shop, Knost said. A garage could be added to the high school or elsewhere for such equipment.
At this point, the plans are still preliminary, he said. A planning committee is meeting monthly to fine-tune the plans. A similar committee will be formed in about a month to hammer out plans for the proposed operations complex.
