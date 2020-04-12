Lewis Central Community School District has lost a veteran board member.
Randy Portrey resigned his seat on April 1 for personal reasons, he said.
Portrey, a Lewis Central High School alumnus, first served on the board from 1999 to 2005, including two terms as president and one term as vice president. He stepped down in 2005 so he would have more family time when his two sons were in high school. He was elected again in 2017.
He looks back fondly on his school days at Lewis Central.
“I’ve got so many great memories and friendships that I’ve made,” he said. “I learned some really good lessons in leadership from Coach (Steve) Padilla,” who was the head football coach at Lewis Central High School from 1978 to 2000. “It’s a very good school district.”
Portrey is currently the director of facilities at Risen Son Christian Village. Prior to that, he worked at University of Nebraska Medical Center for 9 ½ years. He and his wife, Paula, have two sons, one of whom has finished college and one who is a sophomore at Iowa Western Community College.
His term does not expire until 2021, so the board will need to appoint someone to fill the remainder of his term. Board Secretary Andrea Raes said the opening would be published for 14 days to collect applications, and then the board would have 30 days to appoint someone.
