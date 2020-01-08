Classes at Lewis Central Middle School and Titan Hill Intermediate School — and work at the school district’s Educational Resource Center — were interrupted Tuesday morning by a brief power outage southeast of Council Bluffs.
The outage, caused by a broken insulator, began at 8:57 a.m. and affected 1,494 customers from Harry Langdon Boulevard on the west to Treynor on the east and from Dogwood Road on the north to Applewood Road on the south, according to Jeff Greenwood, spokesman for MidAmerican Energy Co.
MidAmerican Energy soon released an estimate that power would be restored by 10:30 a.m., which was a relief to Lewis Central Superintendent Eric Knost.
“Our biggest concern was the lunches, because that was right during the time when they were working on them,” he said.
Officials developed a contingency plan to change the times for lunch breaks, if needed, Knost said.
Lewis Central’s computer network was affected district wide, he said. The entire system had to be shut down, because the district’s backup power would have lasted only 20 minutes.
Light itself was only a problem for some classes, Knost said.
“Classrooms that have no natural lighting, those students were relocated to hallways and other places,” he said.
Mild weather kept heat from becoming an issue.
MidAmerican’s crew was able to fix the problem and restore electrical service at 9:36 a.m., according to Greenwood.
“They were able to isolate it very quickly and repair it quickly,” he said.
