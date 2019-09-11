Aim high at the Air Force JROTC’s Third Annual Charity Golf Tournament Sept. 22 at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, 2 Harrah’s Blvd.
Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by tee off at 12:30 p.m.
Team and individual prizes will be offered to the top two finishers. Prizes will be $75 per person or $300 per foursome for first place and $25 per person or $100 per foursome for second place.
There will be trophies and other prizes awarded in the putting contest. A raffle will also be held.
Proceeds will help fund opportunities for JROTC cadets, and a portion will be donated to the Wounded Warriors Fund.
Fees are $75 per person or $280 for foursome, which includes green fees, a golf cart and dinner. Scholarships are available.
Participants can register online at Eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-afjrotc-charity-golf-tournament-tickets-69101270761 or by sending the form to AFJROTC Unit IA-915, % Holly Mortensen, 1015 22nd Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51501. Registration forms and flyers are available under Peachtree on the Abraham Lincoln High School webpage. Checks should be made payable to ALHS-AFJROTC.
