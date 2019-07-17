Children’s Square U.S.A. will celebrate the addition of Cheryl Clark as their new vice president of resource development with a reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lemen Visitor Center at North Sixth Street and Avenue E on the Children’s Square campus.
Clark began serving in her position on June 3, although this is her planned welcome event, according to the provided release.
The event is open to the public.
For more information, call 712-322-3700.
