The 2019 Jason Awards event is scheduled for Nov. 15 at the Mid-America Center. The event is held annually to recognize individuals, couples, organizations or businesses that exemplify the mission of Children’s Square U.S.A., which is to teach each child the values and life skills essential to a successful life — one full of caring, contribution and commitment — empowering each with “The Vision to See” (and the value of setting an ideal for which to reach); “The Courage to Try” (and the value of accepting each obstacle as a challenge to meet); and “The Will to Succeed” (and the value of making the commitment to persevere).
Jason Award recipients demonstrate “Caring, Contribution and Commitment” to children, families, communities and related causes. Their lives and work exemplify the “Vision, Courage and Will” needed to embrace opportunities and challenges in life.
Honored this year will be: Scarlett Lewis, Herb Lavigne and Terry and Kelly Ragaller.
“Kindness, Compassion, Community” is this year’s theme. The work and dedication of each recipient has fostered learning and the development of values, knowledge and skills that promote success and well-being.
Scarlett Lewis
Honored for Vision, Courage and Will
Nurturing. Healing. Love. These three words are the heart of the Choose Love Movement founded by Scarlett Lewis following the death of her son in the Sandy Hook tragedy.
It was Dec. 12, 2012. It began as an ordinary day with a mom getting her two sons off to school. It became a day that changed the course of countless lives and left a nation again wondering why and what is next.
How does one come to grips with such a heartbreaking tragedy? How does one move on with life and living? Inspired by the three words scribbled on the kitchen blackboard, Lewis set out on a journey of self-discovery, healing and hope.
“It was a heartbreaking yet incredibly inspiring and growth-filled time of my life,” Lewis shared in a public presentation. “I learned that how we respond helps shape and mold who we are and in turn, what we put out into the world. There are only two kinds of people: good people and people in pain.”
Lewis decided to be part of the solution to the issues that we’re seeing in our society — and that also caused the tragedy. She created the Choose Love Movement and became an advocate for social and emotional learning (SEL) that teaches children how to manage their emotions, feel connected, and have healthy relationships. Courage + Gratitude + Forgiveness + Compassion in Action are the four pillars that when practiced, equal love. According to Lewis, this type of love is a choice that “embraces kindness, caring, concern and compassion.”
The Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning organization defines social emotional learning as a process through which children and adults understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions. SEL programs, including Lewis’ “Choose Love” curriculum, are widely used in schools across the nation.
Lewis’ Choose Love Enrichment Program is a no cost, next generation SEL program that empowers educators and their students to choose love for themselves and others. The program teaches children how to handle adversity, have courageous conversations, and to respond with love. The online curriculum has been accessed more than 30,000 times in all 50 states and in nearly 80 countries. It includes the best of what is statistically effective and is being taught in classrooms today that can reduce and prevent mental illness, substance abuse, bullying and more.
Since her son’s death, Lewis has spoken across the US and internationally to diverse audiences. Lewis has spoken in national, statewide and community-based events including hundreds of talks in schools and to educators and administrators. The book, “Nurturing Healing Love,” is a story about her journey of turning personal tragedy into something that can positively impact the world.
Children’s Square U.S.A. is honored to recognize Lewis for her vision, courage and will.
Terry and Kelly Ragaller
Alumni Award for Caring, Contribution and
Commitment
Terry and Kathy Ragaller will be honored with the Alumni Award for their Caring, Contribution and Commitment.
The couple has a unique connection to Children’s Square and the Jason Awards. Both were teenagers in the 1980s in residence at Children’s Square. Joint program activities, including involvement in the Jason Awards, brought them together. Although a relationship had blossomed, it was only in recent years that the couple reconnected and married. Today, Terry and Kelly live in Sergeant Bluff, and are enjoying successful and fulfilling lives. Each has a career in which they have excelled and both volunteer at the volunteer fire department in their home community.
Terry is the Emergency Medical Services Training Officer for Sioux City Fire and Rescue. He has been in this profession for 28 years and served as a paramedic in several locations for 19 of these years. The training and protocol development include core life-saving components as well as trainings that address contemporary issues such as the opioid epidemic, terrorism, active shooter and violence. Terry has earned several awards personally and in the course of helping others become better EMTs and paramedics.
At the age of five, Terry was captivated by the television show, Emergency Squad 51 and was the proud owner of a toy rescue unit with Squad 51 figurines in it. He knew then that he wanted to be a paramedic. Terry’s life experiences combined with his love of medicine have influenced all aspects of his life and helped make him the person he is today.
This passion was put to the test in 1988 when a tornado hit the Children’s Square campus. Terry heard the cries of small neighborhood children who were trapped in Discovery Park and is credited with their rescue.
Kelly is a nurse practitioner for Siouxland Community Health of Nebraska. Her first job following high school graduation was at a facility that served mentally handicapped individuals. She realized then that she had a gift and a passion for helping people. She obtained her CNA license and began working in nursing homes. She returned to school to get her nursing degree and practiced as an RN for 10 years. She earned her master’s degree at Creighton University. After additional education she became a nurse practitioner. Kelly has practiced in this role since 2006. She worked for eight years on an Indian Reservation, several years in a family practice setting, and worked part-time in emergency medicine.
Patient care at the Siouxland community health center is varied with treatment for people of all ages, health conditions and circumstances. Classes and supportive services are also offered along with the medical, mental health and substance abuse care that is provided. Nutritional food, clothing, hygiene supplies/showers are also offered. Kelly considers this opportunity to help a lot of people to be a blessing. She makes referrals for other services including referrals to Children’s Square for residential treatment and education.
Terry and Kelly cite the caring, compassion and guidance that was a part of their experiences with Children’s Square, the life skills and values that were taught and the enrichment opportunities in which they were involved as shaping their lives and being instrumental in who they have become and the lives that they lead — ones full of caring, contribution and commitment.
Herb Lavigne
Champion of Children and Community
Herb Lavigne, builder and developer, is the 2019 Champion of Children and Community.
Lavigne is passionate in his belief that every child should be given an opportunity for an education regardless of his or her circumstances, and that everyone should be afforded a loving and caring environment in which to be educated. He has quietly invested in educational opportunities for many years through construction expertise and financial contributions for facilities, programs and scholarships. His support and participation in the renovation and expansion of the school on the campus of Children’s Square was instrumental in its completion. A ribbon cutting will be held in December at which time the Herbert J. Lavigne Learning Center will be formally dedicated.
A self-made man of humble beginnings, Lavigne grew up on a farm in Nebraska City, Nebraska. His father passed when he was of an early age. His mother raised him and his two sisters as a single parent. Lavigne began working at a young age, demonstrating a drive and work ethic that would later lead him into business for himself. Upon graduation from high school, he joined the United States Air Force and served four years, three of which were in Europe. The G.I. bill assisted him in attending Midlands College in Fremont, Nebraska.
Lavigne worked throughout his college years and knew then that he wanted to be in business for himself. Although it was a big risk for a man with a young family to quit his job at the age of 25 to go into business for himself, he did so and started the American Fence Company. The business had taken off and five years later, he followed his heart by expanding into the construction business. He has been a general contractor for the past 40 years. Lavigne Enterprises primarily builds, develops and leases properties, warehouses, offices and flex spaces in multiple geographic locations including Des Moines and Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island in Nebraska.
Lavigne has enjoyed his successful career and has never looked back. The importance of staying positive, maintaining confidence in the ability to do what you set your mind to do and being the best you can be at it are among the life lessons he believes are key.
In addition, Lavigne believes in the importance of giving back and has done so through charitable work and the Herbert J. Lavigne Family Foundation. His professional, civic, church and community activities and sponsorships include involvement in the National Association of Contractors and Builders, Sanitary Improvement District (SID) Boards, Salvation Army, the Optimist Club’s Nebraska Academic Decathlon, and the Aksarben Foundation scholarship program. Lavigne has served his church in various roles including its Parish Council president and youth director, has supported Christian Urban Education Services (Sacred Heart, Holy Name and All Saints Schools) in Omaha and the Lourdes Central Catholic Schools in Nebraska City.
Honorary co-chairs of the 2019 Jason Awards are Dennis and Cindi Keithley of Council Bluffs and John and Andrea Marshall of Omaha. Mistress of Ceremonies is Chinh Doan, Omaha NewsWatch 7 anchor and reporter. The invocation will be given by Roger Garcia. He is the Nebraska Statewide Director, National Center for Families Learning and a past member of the Children’s Square Board.
2019 event sponsors to date include Alan and Cordie Fisher, Dennis and Cindi Keithley, Doll Distributing, Friends of Children’s Square U.S.A., Hy-Vee, Iowa Western, Jim and Becky Burgart, Joseph Thornton/Smith Peterson Law Firm, Karstens Investment Counsel, Kirk and Mary Johnson, Lisa and Paul Gilmore, Lozier, Lund-Ross Constructors, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Mitch and Melissa Streit, Polina and Bob Schlott/Warren Distribution, Roger and Diane Carlon, Silverstone Group, Schemmer Associates, Scott and Susan Hartman, Sharon L. White Appraisal Services, The Daily Nonpareil, Tom and Jeanette Schierbrock, TS Bank, Union Pharmacy, US Bank and Carol Wood.
Children’s Square U.S.A. is based in Council Bluffs. In addition to the main campus at North Sixth Street and Avenue E, the organization has two additional locations in Council Bluffs and one in Omaha. Over 1,000 children and families are served each day. Programming includes childcare and preschool, counseling services, pediatric integrated health home services, child welfare emergency services, grades first through 12th special education school, foster, adoptive and relative care throughout southwest Iowa and the Omaha, Nebraska metropolitan area, residential treatment for children and adolescents experiencing serious emotional disorders, and aftercare services for 18-21 year olds who have aged out of foster care.
For additional information about the event, including sponsorship opportunities, contact Mary Ann Hanusa at 712-325-5841; mhanusa@childrenssquare.org, or visit the Children’s Square website at childrenssquare.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.