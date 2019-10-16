The C.B. Ambassadors will celebrate the recent opening of the Dr. John and Jean Marshall Wellness Center at Iowa Western Community College with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Monday.
The ceremony will include remarks by include Iowa Western President Dan Kinney, Dr. John Marshall, an Iowa Western student, the C.B. Ambassadors president, Mayor Matt Walsh or another city representative and Tom Hanafan, interim CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.
The $15.2 million, 92,000-square-foot facility on the south edge of the college’s Council Bluffs Campus includes an 80-yard turf field, gymnasium, batting cages, aerobics room, exercise machines and free weights.
“It will improve the quality of student life immensely,” IWCC Board of Trustees President Brent Siegrist said during a preview tour in July.
The facility was built with the help of a $2 million gift from the Marshalls and opened in late August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.