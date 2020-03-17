Riverside Community School District announced Tuesday it will close through April 10 out of concern for COVID-19.
All activities will be canceled during the time of the closure, according to a release from the district.
Students should return April 13.
Starting Wednesday, four distribution points will be available everyday from 9 to 11 a.m. Meals will be brought to the car. If you do not have transportation, please call 712-484-2212 and meals can be delivered to your home.
The cost of meals will be deducted from the student's lunch account. Menus will consist of a fully reimbursable meal.
The four distribution centers:
- Oakland Elementary School — Door F, east door on north side of the building
- Riverside Middle/High School — Front doors
- Carson Elementary School — Door C on west side of the building
- Post office in Macedonia on Main Street — School vehicle will be parked on Main Street
