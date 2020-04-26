The Riverside Community School District Board of Education decided on retrofitting the HVAC systems at its two elementary schools, since district residents twice defeated proposals for a voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy. Members are also developing a process for finding solutions for long-term facility needs.
The board approved plans and specifications for the Oakland Elementary HVAC Retrofit Project Monday following a public hearing, according to a press release from the school district.
The board will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. this Monday on refinancing $6 million in bonds backed by revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education tax and using the savings to pay for the project, as recommended by the district’s financial advisor, the press release stated. The bonds were originally issued to help finance construction of Riverside’s new junior-senior high school.
“This takes advantage of lower interest rates in the municipal bond market,” the press release stated. “The money is committed to making the immediate repairs to the Oakland school HVAC system. This will not increase taxes.”
The board has put the project out for bid and plans to award a contract on May 25. Completion would be expected by September.
The project would include updating parts in the system and replacing some components to make the systems functional.
“The board worked with various contractors to vet proposals to perform the needed work,” the press release stated. “They also contracted, (as) required by Iowa law, an engineer and architect. The planning has been a balancing act, as the board does not want to spend unneeded resources on the project.”
Board members also plan to meet with administration and staff this week to discuss long-term facility options and identify pros and cons of each. The board will set up Zoom meetings with staff and collect input through a survey.
Community town hall meetings will be held at a future date to discuss ideas on potential long-term solutions. Conceptual plan options will be developed with input from administration, staff and community members. A survey will be taken to rank options and establish priorities. More information would then be gathered to determine how students would be served, cost, financing and other details.
