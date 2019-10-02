On Thursday, Riverside Middle-High School will induct its second class into the Riverside Hall of Fame, according to a press release from Riverside Community School District.
The honor was established in fall 2018 in celebration of Riverside’s 25th anniversary as a school district. The Class of 2018 included: Marion Coons, Clark Christensen, William (Rich) Livengood, Dr. Trevor Richardson, Dr. Corey Vorthmann, 1996 Riverside Wrestling Team, 2001 Riverside Football Team, John McCowen and Carmella Pigneri.
The Class of 2019 induction ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. in The Riverside Middle-High School Gym at 18997 Highway 59, Oakland, the press release stated. This year’s inductees will also be featured in the Homecoming Parade at 2 p.m. Friday in Oakland. The final recognition will take place prior to the Homecoming Football Game at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the Charles E. Pigneri Athletic Complex.
Nicole Allen Osborn-Distinguished Graduate — Riverside Class of 1994
Nicole founded Meridian Clinical Research in 1999 in Omaha, Nebraska. Under her guidance, Meridian grew from a single dedicated research center in Omaha to a network that includes more than 20 research sites and 60 principal investigators across North America. Under Osborn’s direction, research at Meridian is frequently published and presented at major scientific and academic events worldwide.
Donell Hotze Kvaal-Distinguished Graduate — Riverside Class of 1996
Donell has distinguished herself in the Riverside community as a community leader volunteering her time for numerous community organizations. She helped her softball teams get to the state tournament in her ninth-grade year (Carson-Macedonia) and again her senior year (Riverside). She went on to play at Central College where she was the 2000 NFCA Division III Softball Player of the Year. She already has been inducted into the Central College Hall of Honor and the Iowa High School Softball Hall of Fame.
John W. Hamilton — Friend of Riverside
John was a Civil War Veteran who served with Company A 134th Indiana Infantry. He settled near Macedonia and was a farmer and raised livestock. As a noted philanthropist, he donated the money for a new church and parsonage in Macedonia (Macedonia United Methodist Church) in 1929. He also donated land to the Macedonia school for the Hamilton Athletic Field and to build the softball field grandstand. The historic grandstand is said to be one of two remaining in the state of Iowa. He dedicated the field to the children of Macedonia in memory of John G. Hamilton, his son, who died at the age of 22.
Marilyn Mickey-Distinguished Graduate — Carson-Macedonia Class of 1964, Friend of Riverside, Riverside Board Member and Riverside Employee
Marilyn has distinguished herself in many ways and has shown a tremendous commitment to the community and the school district in her lifetime. Marilyn is a member of the Riverside Optimist Club, Riverside Links, PEO, Carson Park Board, Macedonia United Methodist Church and the Riverside Booster Club, to name just a few. She volunteers time for Quilts of Valor, Honor Flight, Dreamland Theatre, 4-H leader, Sunday school teacher and Metro Area Youth Foundation and is a Promise Scholarship Mentor. She served on the Riverside School Board, was employed as the board secretary and has already been inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame.
1973-1974 Carson-Macedonia Football Team — Team/Group — coaches Larry Wax and Terry Statton
This team has the distinction of being one of only 15 teams in Iowa high school football history and the most recent to be undefeated, untied and unscored upon, and the only team to accomplish it in the playoff era. They were 7-0 and Western Iowa Conference co-champions with Avoca, whom they did not play that year. They were 8-0 overall with a strong defense that had 33 takeaways (20 interceptions, 13 fumbles and two blocked punts). Several opponents threatened to score, but none succeeded, stopped by turnovers, strong defensive stands, timely tackles and missed field goal attempts. The team was led by coaches Larry Wax and Terry Statton, with Duane Laughlin being named a National Football All-American by Who’s Who in National High School Football.
