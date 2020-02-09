James B. Rue Elementary School in Council Bluffs has been nominated as a National Blue Ribbon School in the Exemplary High Performing School category by the Iowa Department of Education, according to a press release from Council Bluffs Community School District.
According to the department, Rue is among the top 15% of Iowa schools to demonstrate sustainable academic growth in English/language arts and math.
“This is amazing news,” Rue Principal Casey Moran said. “Our Rue team strives for excellence every day, and this recognition honors the hard work and dedication of our outstanding staff and students. This nomination is evidence of the district’s focus on high quality instructional practices, an engaging curriculum and the practice of holding all students to high standards.”
“It is very exciting to have Rue recognized at the state level and to represent our school district as a National Blue Ribbon nominee,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “I am so proud of the work by our entire school community to enhance student achievement.”
Rue placed in the High Performing category on the recently released Iowa School Performance Profiles with a score of 65.23 — the highest in the school district. It was the second year in a row the school had been rated as High Performing.
The overall performance includes both an overall score and performance rating for all Iowa schools across a number of performance measures, according to the introduction to the profiles. In addition, the Every Student Succeeds Act performance category identifies schools who are struggling or who have student groups who are underperforming. The overall score provides a single number which is the sum of the measures. It provides a snapshot of school performance but may not tell the entire story about performance of students in that school.
Rue’s average student growth percentile in math on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress was 72.5, and the average growth percentile in reading was 69.5. The percentage of students scoring proficient in math on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress was 71.64%, and the percentage scoring proficient in language arts was 61.94%.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools recognition program is part of a larger U.S. Department of Education Effort to identify and disseminate knowledge about effective school leadership and promising instructional practices. The school will complete the nomination packet for the U.S. Department of Education in early April.
