Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education candidates engaged in vigorous but respectful discussion during a forum hosted by the Council Bluffs Community Alliance and the Western Iowa Labor Federation Thursday evening at the Council Bluffs Public Library.
“I think it went really well,” said Mike Yowell, president of the Council Bluffs Community Alliance. “There was a lot of good discussion back and forth with this.”
Six candidates are running for four seats, including incumbents David Coziahr, Chris LaFerla and Troy Arthur; challengers Jill Shudak, Richard Dallinger and write-in candidate Ryan Batt. Member Bill Grove is not running for re-election. All of the candidates participated in the forum.
The candidates made brief opening remarks, then responded to a series of questions submitted by members of the public in advance and presented by moderator Chris Merk, a member of the Western Iowa Labor Federation Board of Directors.
Dallinger said advocating for education has been his mission for 25 years. He taught high school music, then taught private lessons for many years and rose to leadership positions in local, district and state music associations.
Shudak attended Underwood schools but considers Council Bluffs her hometown. She graduated from Iowa Western Community College and worked in Chicago for five years before settling in Council Bluffs seven years ago.
Coziahr was the third generation of his family to graduate from Thomas Jefferson High School, and his children were the fourth, he said. He earned a degree in construction engineering at Iowa State University and went to work at the heating and cooling business started by his grandfather. When his father retired in 1999, he became the sole owner.
LaFerla is a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs and graduated from Thomas Jefferson. He attended Iowa Western and earned a degree at Simpson College, then worked at Iowa Western for 14 years and pursued a master’s degree.
Arthur said he appreciated the sponsors holding a forum, noting that board members rarely get a chance to address the public except during meetings, which few citizens attend. He said the board is thoughtful, student-focused and has good discussions, and he has been an “instigator” in questioning things.
Batt was born and raised in Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, he said. He and his wife, Nikki, have children attending schools in the district. He said teachers and parents approached him about running for the board after questions arose about how the district handled a complaint against a teacher.
Asked what the role of a school board member should be, Dallinger said “to provide oversight and due diligence.” He said members should review any information they have and “remember that they represent all of the district.”
Shudak said, “I believe the role of a board member should be to do what’s best for students.”
She said members should make themselves available to community members and staff.
“I want to make sure we have open lines of communication,” she said.
Coziahr said one of the board’s roles should be to create a vision that the superintendent and staff can bring to fruition. Another big role is to develop board policies.
LaFerla said a board member should seek information (including feedback from the public), ask questions and stay out of day-to-day operations. They should also provide support to the superintendent and teachers, he said. The average tenure of a superintendent is about three years, he said, but continuity is “the number one variable to student achievement.”
“I like to praise publicly and criticize privately, and I believe that’s the best way to do it,” he said.
LaFerla said he believed the school district should “provide the best possible education it can to all students.”
Arthur said, “the biggest part of my role has been to seek input from the community…I’ve witnessed kids at their best and their worst, and I’ve witnessed staff at their best and their worst.”
Batt sees his role as being a voice for the community and an advocate for students, staff and teachers. He said he would reach out to the community and bring concerns to the board. Members should also make fiscally responsible decisions, he said.
“We shouldn’t reduce staff when we’re hiring new administrators,” he said. “To give the best education to students – that is by far the most important part.”
The next question was about collective bargaining rights and what candidates’ response would be to changes made in Iowa law. Here is the specific wording:
“In 2017, the Iowa Legislature dismantled Chapter 20, the 40-year-old law that gave public sector workers collective bargaining rights in Iowa. The change in the law moved most mandatory topics of bargaining to permissive topics, meaning both labor and management would have to agree to include them in a contract. Would you openly support negotiating permissive topics of bargaining with school district employees?”
Shudak said she would support putting all permissibles back in the collective bargaining groups’ contracts. That would “show employees they are valued and respected,” she said.
“I believe board members need to take a more active role in negotiations,” she said.
Coziahr said Superintendent Vickie Murillo meets monthly with collective bargaining groups and discusses what they feel needs to be moved back into the contract.
“I do believe the district is working in good faith to meet the needs of our bargaining groups,” he said.
Said LaFerla, “I’ve spoken to many teachers many times, and not once has permissibles come up as something that was important to them.”
Instead, they ask for more planning time, supplies and other help.
“What’s important to me is that we have the best teachers we can in the school district,” LaFerla said, “so if that means putting the permissibles back in, then we should do it.”
Arthur said the board was not interested in getting directly involved in contract negotiations.
“We hire people to do that job,” he said.
Arthur said he had heard that members of the Service Employees International Union and Communication Workers of America did not have dental insurance and would be in favor of providing it.
Batt said his view about putting permissibles back into the contracts was a “resounding yes.”
Dallinger said the new collective bargaining law had been challenged and taken to the Iowa Supreme Court, which had upheld it. He suggested unions lobby the Legislature and find legislative candidates who would reverse the changes, if elected.
Among other things, the law made several things non-negotiable, including insurance benefits, supplemental pay and other significant items, Dallinger said.
In a rebuttal/follow-up, Shudak said the changes gave the administration too much control. She said the high attendance at board meetings related to contracts showed that the issues were important to employees.
“There were people at the podium in tears,” she said.
LaFerla said he supported putting permissibles back into the contracts — “I think we all did” — but that they did not intervene in direct negotiations.
“I’m not standing in the way of a contract signed by two parties,” he said.
Arthur said the unions had “whipped up” members to convince workers that the district was going to take away their benefits.
“Nothing could have been further from the truth,” he said.
A question from a parent led to a discussion on mental health:
“My son’s first-grade classroom has been evacuated due to unruly student(s) on more than one occasion already this school year. This mentality of removing a classroom full of students into a different classroom is disrupting my child’s learning experience. What do you plan to do to combat this growing issue?”
“This concerns me greatly,” Arthur said. “I’ve already had a conversation with them.”
Arthur said he always responds to questions like that by asking whether the parents have talked to the building administrator and whether it is a building or a policy issue.
“This has been an issue in different buildings for five or six years,” he said.
Arthur said the district is training staff in trauma-informed care so a healthy learning environment can be maintained.
Arthur said district leaders (Mark Schuldt, chief of elementary schools; and Julie Smith, chief of secondary schools) meet with building principals and staff on a regular rotation and also coach teachers, if needed.
Batt said the type of situation described in the question is parents’ “number one” concern, and that this method of handling it is “crazy.” Teachers are not qualified to counsel troubled students like the ones who break things in a classroom and hurt other students. Omaha Public Schools partners with a group that provides licensed counselors, he said.
Said Dallinger, “it’s going to happen, and we’re going to have to move forward and address this.”
Para-educators who help in classrooms need more training, he said.
Shudak said it goes back to the mental health crisis happening in the district.
“Most importantly, we need to protect the safety of all students,” she said.
Coziahr said addressing mental health issues is one of the district’s four main goals. He said about 14% of the district’s students have individual education plans, and some have individual health plans.
“Depending on a student’s IEP, that (moving the class instead of the individual student) may be part of what has been agreed upon for that specific student,” he said. “Iowa City has been using isolation rooms excessively. We have those rooms, but we rarely use them, because it’s not part of the student’s IEP.”
With trauma-informed care, teachers need to recognize and respond to signs of stress, and students have to learn how to control their emotions, LaFerla said.
“Teaching kids how to self-regulate is not an easy thing,” he said. “There’s no silver bullet.”
In a rebuttal, Batt said, “the behavior or one or two kids should not outweigh the learning of the rest of the students.”
Arthur said students who are treated for their conditions, sometimes with medication, can learn to function well in school.
Another question was, “On Sept. 11, 2018, a bond issue was approved by voters for the school district to spend $5.5 million on the acquisition and renovation of the old Target store into a middle school. Cost estimates are now over $8 million. Who with the school board needs to be held accountable for this 48% increase in costs? Do you think the school board members who approved this were being good stewards of the taxpayers’ money?”
LaFerla said the cost was nowhere near $8 million. Instead, the total was about $6 million.
“We actually saved money by using the alternate site,” he said.
Without it, the projects would take much longer, which would add to the cost, LaFerla said.
Dallinger said he didn’t think board members were good stewards of tax money in that situation.
“I don’t think they were doing enough oversight,” he said.
Shudak said she thought it was the responsibility of the board (to control costs).
“I know one of the concerns was having children living through the construction phase,” she said. “Omaha can complete projects in the summer months. We purchased a really expensive piece of property and paid even more to renovate it.”
Coziahr said the bond issue proposal did not specify how much would be spent on each project that was to be funded by the bonds, only that the total was “not to exceed $37 million.”
“Nowhere in that do we delineate how much each of those projects is going to cost,” he said.
The property was purchased for $1.9 million, and the district was not able to anticipate some of the problems that were found when the district was able to take possession of it.
“We were not allowed to get in the building until such time at which we purchased the building,” or some of the problems would have been discovered, he said.
Arthur asked, “How do we renovate these buildings – especially Kirn, which had all manner of problems in it — and maintain a good learning environment?”
Said Batt, “I agree with Dave and Chris and Troy. The board’s not to blame. Projects never cost what they’re supposed to cost.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.