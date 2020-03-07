Trina Casey takes care of about 195 children, “and I love them all.”
The school counselor was named Licensed Employee of the Month earlier this winter.
Casey is one of two school counselors who split duties at Hoover and Lewis and Clark Elementary Schools in Council Bluffs. She spends four days a week at Hoover and one at Lewis and Clark, serving students in pre-K through fifth grade at Hoover and kindergarten, third and fourth grades at Lewis and Clark.
“I go into each class once a week for half an hour,” she said.
The counselors try to help students understand their emotions and how they affect the students’ relationships with others, Casey said. They teach students how to regulate their emotions and how to be a friend, stand up for a friend and use good manners.
“We do a lot of self-awareness, social awareness stuff,” she said. “I always say my two goals are to keep them safe and to help them become better humans.”
Other staff members have noticed her dedication.
“Trina Casey comes to school every day with a fresh, positive attitude, which is contagious,” her nominator said. “Every decision or action that Trina takes is with the consideration of what is best for students.
“She wants to make sure they had breakfast, they have clean clothes, they are rested, they are at school every day, and they show up ready to learn. If she finds out this is not the case, she tries to get them what they need, listen to their feelings, and will work to find answers or support for them.”
As the Council Bluffs Community School District moves toward trauma-informed schools, Casey can relate: She lost her mother when she was 17.
“Trina looks for ways to support the entire staff by taking a leadership role with our Trauma Informed Schools,” her nominator said. “She also works with the Unity Team to promote and support a positive culture at Hoover through recognizing staff and students who show the Hoover values.”
Casey grew up in Council Bluffs starting in fourth grade and graduated from Lewis Central High School, she said. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education at Creighton University and also earned a master’s in technology. She was a classroom teacher for 14 years at Bloomer Elementary School before becoming a counselor. She taught sixth grade until it moved to middle school, then taught fifth grade and then fourth.
“I always wanted to be a counselor, but when I graduated from high school, to be a counselor you had to teach in a classroom for so many years,” she said.
That is no longer required, she said.
Casey is now in her fourth year at Hoover and Lewis and Clark.
“I think every school is changing so much to help kids,” she said. “I’m not doing it all by myself. Everybody has everybody’s back, which is phenomenal. I could not do my job without the principal and the (school administrative manager), because they are phenomenal.”
