All residents of the Council Bluffs Community School District are invited to participate in one of two Community Town Hall sessions, hosted by Superintendent Vickie Murillo and the Board of Education.
The meetings will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Abraham Lincoln High School and Feb. 6 at Thomas Jefferson High School, preceded by refreshments at 5:15.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the progress being made toward district goals, provide feedback and ask questions about topics of interest.
