A staff survey on school culture by Council Bluffs Community School District produced mixed results.
The district takes a survey every year and started using the Panorama survey last year. It is given to all staff except nutrition services and custodial employees, although questions differ slightly for teachers.
Questions for teachers, which number around 50, focus on educating all students, feedback and coaching, school climate, school leadership, staff-leadership relationships and teaching efficacy. Other employee groups have all categories except educating all students and teaching efficacy.
This year, 79% of the staff responded, according to Julie Smith, chief of secondary education.
More teachers responded favorably this year to questions on dealing with issues related to diversity, as well as staff-leadership relationships and feedback from leaders, she said. About 80 percent rated their readiness to deal with diversity issues above average. Teachers’ rating of staff-leadership relationships improved from below average to average, as did their assessment of feedback and coaching.
While three of the six categories were below the national average last year, only school climate was this year, Smith said. School climate is an area of concern, she said. Only 25% ranked it in the top two levels.
“School climate means a lot of things to a lot of people,” she said.
In spite of that, 68 percent said they were optimistic that the climate at their schools would improve, Smith said.
She attributed the improvement in staff-leadership relationships among teachers to an emphasis on one-on-one feedback.
The district started focusing on feedback last year, said Mark Schuldt, chief of elementary education. Three questions on the survey related to feedback, he said:
• How often do you receive feedback on your teaching?
• How useful is it?
• How much feedback do you receive?
Teachers now receive feedback from their building administrators in a one-on-one meeting after each trimester, Schuldt said. Consequently, the results on frequency of feedback rebounded from 38% to 49%. Quality edged up from 55% to 58%, and quantity moved from 31% to 44%.
“We’re very pleased with the increase on these questions,” he said.
On related questions, 79% of teachers said they feel their principals are respectful of their teaching, 76% feel confident they can meet the needs of advanced students and 71% feel they are effective at managing disruptive classes.
Responses from non-teaching staff weren’t as encouraging, Smith said. The percentage of participants who rated school leadership in the top two levels dropped from 60% to 40%, and those placing staff-leadership relationships in the top two tiers fell from 40% to 30%. Leadership and school climate scores were still above the national average, but staff-leadership relationships and feedback and coaching were slightly below.
Non-teaching staff thought feedback was helpful but wanted more of it, a summary of the survey results stated.
Schuldt said the district plans to work with principals to improve climate and increase the frequency of feedback to non-teaching staff.
“It’s important that everyone get feedback about their practice,” he said.
Board member Kyle McGlade asked whether climate ratings corresponded with certain grades, but Smith said there was no across-the-board pattern.
She said administrators were surprised by some drops in ratings. They found that areas that were not being emphasized last year tended to decline, rather than maintaining the same level.
Board member Troy Arthur asked if the district conducted similar surveys of students. Smith said none that aligned with the questions on Panorama, although there are some questions on climate.
Efforts to create a more positive experience for employees are complicated by high turnover in some positions, including para-educator, nutrition services and custodial jobs, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.
“There’s still a lot of work left to do, and we want to do it,” she said.
