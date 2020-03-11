Attendance was down at Lewis Central Community Schools Tuesday after it was announced Monday that a woman who worked at Panera restaurant had been tested as a “presumptive positive” for COVID-19.
“Our attendance is down,” Superintendent Eric Knost said Tuesday, “and I think that’s probably twofold: If kids have symptoms, I think their parents are keeping them home; and I fully expect that people are concerned and they want to see what develops now that it’s close to home.”
Rumors are flying about people from the Lewis Central community being exposed to the coronavirus at Panera, Knost said.
“We have staff who ate there last week, we have students who work there,” he said.
One rumor was that food prepared by the infected employee was brought to the school, Knost said.
“We debunked that one,” he said.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and Pottawattamie County Public Health Department are fully involved and “has a grip” on things, Knost said.
“They have not been asking people to self-quarantine, because they don’t think they need to,” he said. “We’re really relying on them.”
Aside from that, school officials are scrambling to prevent the coronavirus from spreading — and figure out what they would do if it infected someone in their midst.
“It starts with the simple stuff,” Knost said. “We’re asking people to stay home if they’re sick and consult their medical provider, wash their hands, use coughing etiquette.”
“This is not a time to come to school sick,” he continued. “Rely on your doctor if you have symptoms, get the testing needed.”
There are no plans at this point to close any schools, Knost said.
“We’re not sitting around planning a day that we’re going to close school,” he said. “That’s not a decision I would make without the department of public health stepping in and saying ‘this is what we recommend.’”
If the district did have to close one or more schools, teachers would try to provide relevant materials that students could work on at home, Knost said.
The Iowa Department of Education does not sanction online instruction, although it allows the Iowa Online Academy to operate. It’s possible state officials would be willing to suspend that rule if COVID-19 became widespread and forced numerous schools to close.
Other schools are staying vigilant to keep staff and students healthy as well.
Administrators at St. Albert Catholic Schools have been meeting with Pottawattamie County Public Health officials and administrators at other schools, according to JoAnn Jensen, enrollment and school relations director.
“We’re doing the best we can to prepare our facility,” she said. “We have increased our number of hand sanitizer dispensers and upgraded our sanitizer to 60% alcohol — the minimum percentage recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
“We’re working on a plan in case there is a need or decision to cancel school,” Jensen said. “That is a decision that would be made with the health department and the diocese and for the safety of our students.”
The Council Bluffs Community School District is closely monitoring news related to the coronavirus, according to Superintendent Vickie Murillo.
“I have formed a district ad hoc committee to focus on prevention and preparedness and feel confident that we will be able to respond effectively to the potential of more cases of the virus in our community,” she said. “We are also pleased to be working closely with community partners.”
“We will follow the guidance of the local and state health departments if we need to make any changes to our school operations in response to the virus,” Murillo said. “As always, the health and well being of our students and staff will remain in the forefront as we make decisions.”
Officials at Heartland Christian School are also keeping the health and well-being of students in mind through precautions to stay ahead of COVID-19, as well as staying informed.
“For us we’re doing the things that the health department is asking all schools like ... washing hands and keeping sickness down as a whole,” said Larry Gray, Heartland Christian Schools executive director.
So far, Heartland Christian School has taken precautions like not sharing food, taking out extra hand sanitizer that was usually stored, spraying solutions to disinfect doors and light switches as well as using hand washing stations. As a small Christian school, they also look to the health departments and larger schools like Council Bluffs Community Schools and act appropriately, Gray said.
“We keep our families updated with emails and any information we get we let them know,” Gray said.
Iowa Western Community College is following suit with the rest of the schools in promoting good hygiene and keeping students, along with faculty, instructors and staff informed.
Signs reminding students to wash their hands are also posted in entryways of housing units and restrooms around campus. The cleaning company is also wiping down door handles and other high touch points, according to Don Kohler, Iowa Western vice president of marketing and public relations.
“What we’re trying to convey to them is smart preventative actions like covering coughs and sneezes and washing hands frequently, and encouraging anyone feeling ill to stay home,” said Kohler. “We’re trying to stay on top of it and have a plan in place to keep everyone safe.”
Administration members have been meeting daily to discuss plans if something occurs in the school as well, he said.
So far, the school’s plan would depend on if it was a student or faculty member that was confirmed with COVID-19. Students and faculty could be updated via e-mail, or via the campus wide alert system that messages cell phones, Kohler said.
The Iowa School for the Deaf administration is working closely with the Pottawattamie County Health Department and the Iowa Department of Health to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff, said Cynthia Angeroth, the school’s outreach coordinator.
“Per the agencies’ recommendations for preventing the spread of the virus, ISD is stressing frequent handwashing, covering coughs/sneezes, refraining from touching the face and staying home when ill,” Angeroth said. “Students are continually being instructed in the importance of these measures. Housekeeping staff are also implementing cleaning and disinfecting measures as recommended by public health agencies.
“ISD families have been assured these preventative measures are in place. As new information becomes available, ISD’s health center keeps everyone apprised of communications with and recommendations from outside health agencies.”
