SHENANDOAH — With the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II this year, some Shenandoah High school students will be honored for producing a video about Iowa’s Sullivan Brothers, who are a strong part of Iowa’s history in the war.
Five Shenandoah freshmen history students presented the video as a tribute for the fallen Sullivan brothers of Waterloo during the Shenandoah Rotary Club’s meeting on March 3.
Shenandoah social studies instructor Kyan Kirkholm shared with his class the story of how the five brothers enlisted into the Navy in 1942 on the condition they would all serve together. The standard policy at the time was siblings would be separated, but this policy was not strictly enforced. So the five brothers were allowed to serve together on the USS Juneau.
On Nov. 13, 1942, a Japanese torpedo struck the Juneau during the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal. The Juneau withdrew, but as it was leaving the Solomon Islands’ area, the ship was struck a second time by a torpedo causing the ship to explode and sink. All five brothers were killed.
Kirkholm’s students Julianna Stogdill, Amelia Mattes, Sydney Edwards, Paige Gleason and Kaitlyn Widger produced a video tribute and submitted it to Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Al Sullivan.
In the video, Widger plays the piano and sings “We Remember” by Steven Chapman while a slideshow created by Stogdill and Mattes plays. Gleason and Edwards provided technical support.
Mace Hensen, a Shenandoah resident, learned about the video on Facebook. Watching the video was emotional for Hensen and he decided to contact the Grout Museum District in Waterloo.
“It was just incredible what these ninth graders had put together,” said Hensen.
In June, the Grout Museum District in Waterloo holds a fundraising gala. After contacting the Grout Museum, Hensen contacted Kirkholm and his students and asked if they would be interested in going to Waterloo.
Hensen said several businesses and community members had made donations to help fund the trip for the students.
“My thought and my dream would be that these kids get to go up there with no cost to them or their parents,” Hensen said. “I started contacting some businesses around Shenandoah and I’ve had a number of people jump in and say absolutely they will help.”
Donations for the Waterloo trip can be directed to Hensen at 515-829-2969.
