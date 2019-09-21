Two deaf sisters spoke to an Iowa Board of Regents committee Wednesday about their different paths to adulthood and employment at Iowa School for the Deaf.
The presentation to the Campus and Student Affairs Committee was part of the board’s two-day meeting at Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs.
Taryn Peterson and her younger sister, Kiley Peterson, were both born deaf. When their parents realized Taryn was deaf, they started learning sign language.
Both girls started out being mainstreamed in Omaha schools. Taryn stayed with that.
“There were maybe 10 to 12 deaf students with me in school,” she said. “I had a lot of social interaction with them.”
When she was 13, her parents asked if she wanted to have a cochlear implant, so she did. However, trying to interpret all the auditory data she was hearing for the first time in her life seemed confusing.
“I used it for about one year, and I decided I liked being deaf better,” she said. “It is tougher to develop the auditory skills as an older (child).”
Taryn added that cochlear implants can be very helpful to some people.
Their parents also asked Kiley if she wanted to get a cochlear implant, and she declined.
“I thought it might cause brain damage or something,” she said, chuckling at her youthful anxiety. “I thought, ‘I’m doing just fine with my hearing aids.’”
Kiley still uses hearing aids, she said.
“It does not help me communicate, but it helps me with environmental sounds,” and she likes listening to music, she said.
Unlike Taryn, Kiley did not have other deaf students her age to socialize with.
Said Kiley, “I was the only one in my (grade), so I did not have much interaction. That’s why I decided to transfer to ISD so I could have my social-emotional needs met, as well.”
Kiley transferred to ISD in seventh grade.
“Once I came here, I knew this is where I belong,” she said.
Taryn graduated and earned a bachelor’s degree in visual media at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. She earned a master’s in deaf education at McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland. Kiley earned a degree in psychology.
Taryn works as a student life advisor, and Kiley is a residential counselor — both at ISD. They provide support and guidance to students, mainly in the dormitories.
A child’s family life and school environment are important factors in helping them develop their identity as deaf individuals, Taryn said. ISD can help parents, as well as students, during this process.
“The majority of deaf children are born to parents who are not deaf,” Taryn said.
Parents usually have questions about how they can best nurture their child, she said.
“I am truly grateful my parents were willing to learn to sign,” she said.
Breaking down the communication barrier is important, Kiley said.
“My personal feeling is your foundation is language,” she said. “The whole foundation for kids is language and communication.”
Audiologists, doctors and teachers can help parents learn about their child’s level of functioning and needs, Kiley said.
“ISD is a wonderful resource for parents,” she said. “There is a broad spectrum of services available here at ISD.”
The school also helps deaf children develop as whole persons, Kiley said.
“ISD is very intentional about meeting both their academic needs and their social-emotional needs,” she said.
The school supports students through residential counselors, student life advisors, a team approach by staff members and health care, including clinical psychologists and crisis intervention, Kiley said.
Stories, poems and monthly events help students learn about deaf culture, along with ISD’s annual Deaf Culture Celebration held every spring, Taryn said.
“We want students to be ready to be independent and succeed when they leave,” Kiley said.
