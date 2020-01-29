Two administrators were among 13 employees who took advantage of an early notification incentive offered by Council Bluffs Community School District.
The district offered $1,000 to teachers, nurses and administrators who gave notice by Jan. 17 of their intent to leave the district at the end of the fiscal year on June 30. District officials said finding out early would help them recruit quality candidates for licensed positions.
Julie Smith, chief of secondary schools, and Doreen Knuth, principal at Carter Lake Elementary School, both informed the district of their intent to retire, according to Garry Milbourn, chief of human resources.
Superintendent Vickie Murillo thanked them for their service.
“We have been fortunate as a school district to benefit from the leadership of two longtime school administrators who have announced they will retire at the end of this school year,” she said. “We are grateful for the support, vision and expertise they have provided throughout the district and know that the impact of their work will be felt for many years to come.”
Smith came to the school district in August 1981. She taught special education at Crescent Elementary School and the former Glendale Elementary and third grade at Franklin Elementary, and also served as a curriculum strategist at Longfellow Elementary and the former Washington Elementary. She left the district in 1994 to become an elementary principal in the Riverside Community School District and became principal at Kreft Primary School in the Lewis Central district in 1997. She returned to the Council Bluffs Community School District as principal of Edison Elementary in 2001 and served there until 2009, when she was named supervisor of elementary education.
In 2017, she was asked to become supervisor of secondary education, a role now titled chief of secondary schools that has allowed her to support district middle and high schools in all academic improvement efforts.
Knuth joined the staff in 1980, serving as a special education teacher at Longfellow Junior High, Abraham Lincoln High School and Roosevelt Elementary. Later, as a teacher on special assignment, she supervised the student teachers in the district and supported all teaching staff in instructional technology. In 2002, she became principal of Pusey and Gunn Elementary Schools. She also served as principal at Bloomer Elementary and has been the Carter Lake Elementary principal since 2014.
Other licensed staff who filed paperwork for the incentive included five elementary teachers, four middle school teachers and two high school teachers, according to Milbourn. Five of these employees also said they plan to retire.
Normally, the district only receives six to 10 early notifications per year, Milbourn said. Early notice allows the district to recruit while the highest number of candidates are seeking jobs.
“More candidates are available and searching for positions from January through April,” he said.
