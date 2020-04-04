The Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation awarded 100 scholarships to high school seniors for the upcoming 2020-21 college year.
Nearly $200,000 in scholarship awards were granted to recipients who completed the SWIEF application and essay, according to a press release from the foundation. Recipients represented 22 high schools throughout southwest Iowa.
Due to the current social distancing policy in force because of the coronavirus, the annual scholarship breakfast was cancelled for this year.
Martha Buckner, former superintendent of Council Bluffs Community School District, and Jnelle Keysor from Treynor were awarded this year’s honorary SWIEF scholarships recognizing their many years of service to the Council Bluffs and Treynor communities.
SWIEF was founded 30 years ago to improve access to post-secondary education for southwest Iowa students.
“While we recognize the increased need for students to pursue a post-secondary education, we also recognize the financial difficulties and barriers students face as they embark on this endeavor,” SWIEF President Tori Christie said in the press release. “We hope to mitigate that burden, at least a bit, by offering some financial assistance.
“Of course, such financial assistance wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the generosity of individuals and families, as well as civic groups and organizations throughout the communities in southwest Iowa,” she said. “We are grateful they are willing to provide support for such a worthwhile cause.”
For more information about SWIEF either as a future applicant or donor please refer to the SWIEF website at swiowaeducationalfoundation.org.
This year’s recipients include the following:
Adam Cline Memorial Scholarship — Kamryn Howell, Griswold High School
ALHS Class of 1954 — Callee Adkins, Steven Hornberg, Abraham Lincoln High School
ALHS Class of 1965 — Jordan Mohling, Abraham Lincoln
ALHS Class of 1978 — Andres Valdez Perez, Abraham Lincoln
Charlene Fox Memorial Scholarships — Joshua Hedges, Kimberly Meyer and Cynthia Salinas Cappellano, Thomas Jefferson High School; Madison Tichota, Abraham Lincoln.
Cosmopolitan Club Scholarships — Sophia Grassau, Glenwood High School; Emma Wise, Abraham Lincoln.
Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee Scholarship — Courtney Hering, Griswold.
Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony Scholarship — Anna Boes, Abraham Lincoln.
Council Bluffs Hy-Vee Food & Drug Stores Scholarship — Zachary McDaniel, Lewis Central High School.
Council Bluffs Soccer Club Scholarships — Jackson Eickholt, St Albert High School; Matthew Neuhalfen, Glenwood; Justin Pope, Bryan Pope, Connor Williams and Cael Woltmann, Lewis Central.
Doug Goodman Memorial Scholarship — Madison Baxter, Thomas Jefferson.
Downtown Kiwanis of Council Bluffs Scholarship — Abby Barnes, St. Albert.
Dr. and Mrs. Lee R. Martin Memorial Scholarships — Jared Kaufman, Abbigale Olson and Kirsten Spurgin, Abraham Lincoln.
Dr. Arthur and Dorothy Strohbehn Memorial Scholarship — Ellerie Tarbox, St. Albert.
Eddie Lee Memorial Scholarship — Corine Noethe, Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut High School.
Frank and Dorothy Horn Memorial Scholarship — Caitlin Reed, Treynor High School.
Funkhouser Scholarship — Clarissa Weitzel, Treynor.
H.H. “Red” and Ruth H. Nelson Scholarship — Arlette Milstead, Abraham Lincoln.
Hoff Family Scholarships — Loida Barranco-Mendoza, Thomas Jefferson; Sydney Clair, Lewis Central; Ryan Genereux, St. Albert; Hannah Gibson, Abraham Lincoln;
Hoff Scholarships — KayLynn Oliver, Thomas Jefferson; Brooklynn Wagoner, Abraham Lincoln.
Iowa West Racing Association Scholarships — Danielle Arkfeld and Lucy Borkowski, Harlan High School; Evan Gutzmer, Missouri Valley High School; Colton Moore, Fremont-Mills High School; Sabina Reisz, Logan-Magnolia High School.
Jack Hyler Memorial Scholarship — Charlie Munch, Tri-Center High School.
Jacob Grote Memorial Scholarship — Wyatt Redshaw, Underwood High School.
Janet Mitchell Memorial Scholarship — Kyle Phillips, Thomas Jefferson.
Jill E. Pechacek, M.D., Memorial Scholarship — Charles Clapp, Thomas Jefferson.
John and Rose Dalton Westfair Scholarship — Caiden Goodman, Riverside High School.
Kelly and Joan Scott Scholarships — Sydney Frush, Abraham Lincoln; Jenna Midkiff, Thomas Jefferson.
Marilyn Weber Memorial Scholarship — Jacob Braddy, Abraham Lincoln.
Misty Dawn Tamayo Memorial Scholarship — Savannah Smith, Underwood.
Nick Benzing Memorial Scholarship — Lauren Brown, Underwood.
Obert “Ob” and Gaye Rutenbeck Memorial Scholarship — Baylee Meyers, AHSTW.
Phil L. and Karen J. Nielsen Memorial Scholarship — Karagin Ruff, Thomas Jefferson.
Pigneri Riverside Scholarship — Abigale Petersen, Riverside.
Pottawattamie County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarships — Jacob Lang, Treynor; Lance Wright, St. Albert.
Reason-LeKander Memorial Scholarships — Maggie Boruff and Mason Wichman, Riverside.
Riverside Links Scholarship — Lydia Wede.
Robert & Mary Heithoff Memorial Scholarships — Olivia Barnes, St. Albert; Julia Kern, Abraham Lincoln.
Robert and Marbeth Hamilton Junior ROTC Scholarships — Sierra Meza, Abraham Lincoln.
Robert E. & Marcia A. Hastings Memorial Scholarships — Rebecca Cheney, Logan Kline and Brooke Wohlers, Abraham Lincoln.
Robert H. & Elizabeth H. O’Brien Memorial Scholarship — Jordan Musgrave, Thomas Jefferson.
Ryan Nash Memorial Scholarship — Joel Henningsen, Riverside.
Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation Scholarship in Honor of Jnelle Keysor — Riley Pope, Abraham Lincoln.
Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation Scholarship in Honor of Martha Bruckner — Desrei Arbolente, Thomas Jefferson.
Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation Scholarships — Rachel Anderson, Harlan; Gavin Johnson, Lewis Central; Gabriel Walski, Logan-Magnolia.
TJHS Class of 1965 Quandt Memorial Scholarship — Jayme Shannon, Thomas Jefferson.
TJHS Class of 1966 Scholarship — Abigail Bladt, Thomas Jefferson.
Underwood Optimist Club Scholarship — Alexandria Kimball, Underwood.
Warren N. and Cecile D. Wells Memorial Scholarships — Daniela Avalos, Thomas Jefferson; Phillip Cooper-Ohm and Rachel Cushing, Lewis Central; Ashley Hipnar and Mia Kawamitsu, Abraham Lincoln; Evan Pattee, AHSTW.
Western Iowa Mutual Insurance Association Scholarships — Kennedy Elwood, Treynor; Tabatha Magnuson, Underwood; Delaney Murphy, Riverside.
Witt Memorial Scholarship — Seth Butler, Griswold.
